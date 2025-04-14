From BC to your home: These local designers create custom storage for every space

Photo: California Closets of BC/Hayley Alice California Closets of BC combines sustainability with high-quality craftsmanship to create custom storage solutions that elevate homes.

For Stephan Maingot, a beautiful home extends beyond lines, colours and contours.

It also carries a pledge to the environment, so generations of Canadians can feel good about not only their homes but also how those spaces were made.

Maingot is the owner and CEO of California Closets of BC, a proudly local company that specializes in transforming detached homes, townhomes or condominiums into the stuff of dreams.

Across custom-crafted walk-in closets, reach-in closets, wall beds, media centres, home offices, pantries and more, California Closets of BC has transformed vision into reality for generations of Canadians.

“We do flawless work for our customers—and when I say flawless, I mean flawless,” Maingot says. “Half of our business is from previous customers, and when somebody calls you again, that’s the ultimate compliment in business.”

Underlying all of that success is California Closets of BC’s focus on sustainability, environmentally friendly materials and quality craftsmanship.

As a primary original equipment manufacturer, California Closets of BC meets the requirements for the “Made in Canada” distinction and sources 95% of its wood from Canadian mills. Adjacent to those mills is a series of forests managed to the highest standards of contemporary silviculture practices to ensure the best wood quality on the continent.

“For my money, our Canadian partners have the absolute best mills in the world, and these beautifully managed forests have some of the most exceptional trees you’ve ever seen,” Maingot says. “We do very high-tech, automated manufacturing at our Burnaby facility, and most of our accessories come from a local company based in Surrey. There’s so much excellence in this country.”

Having taken over the company 25 years ago, Maingot made a concerted effort to ensure the operation had local roots. It’s a source of pride that Maingot proudly wears on his sleeve today, as he employs roughly 80 people in Vancouver alone, most of whom are homeowners with families.

California Closets of BC's commitment to local roots is reflected in its use of B.C.-based materials, job creation and contributions to the Canadian economy.

In short, he’s proud to do his part to drive the Canadian economy forward.

“When I acquired the business in 1999, all of our manufacturing was being done in the U.S.,” Maingot says. “And over 25 years, I’ve brought all the manufacturing jobs and all the supply chains from the U.S. to Canada. This is very, very important to our company to play an integral part of the B.C. economy.”

California Closets of BC’s pledge to its customers and employees also extends to the environment. The company has virtually eliminated formaldehyde and chlorine byproducts and only works with partners who adhere to sustainable practices and minimal carbon footprints.

“Our philosophy is that we're going to have some impact on the environment, but let that be as little as possible,” Maingot says.

As for the products themselves, California Closets of BC’s work is backed by an experienced team of experts dedicated to delivering flawless products covered by a lifetime warranty.

“Nine out of 10 of our customers recommend us or come back to us in the future,” Maingot says. “If you want to know the success behind our brand, all you have to do is talk to our customers.”

To learn more about California Closets BC, visit locations.californiaclosets.ca/bc/kelowna-okanagan-valley and make sure to take advantage of its latest promotions here.

