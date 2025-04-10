Vernon Wellness Fair returns this weekend, offering many ways to improve health

Photo: Contributed

If you want to start living a healthier lifestyle, you are guaranteed to find some solutions this weekend.

That’s because Vernon Wellness Fair will be held at Vernon Recreation Centre on Saturday (April 12) and Sunday (April 13). Now in its 20th year, the fair continues its tradition of offering free admission to ensure everyone gets an opportunity to improve their well-being.

Photo: Contributed

This year’s fair boasts 76 booths featuring a diverse range of health-related products and services. From holistic therapies and nutritional advice to fitness programs and mental health support, the exhibitors bring unique solutions to improve and maintain health. The event aims to empower individuals to explore alternative ways to live healthier and fuller lives.

The fair will take place in the main auditorium of Vernon Rec Centre, which is located at 3310 37th Ave., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The variety of offerings ensures there is something for every attendee, regardless of their current health status or wellness goals.

Event organizer Chris Madsen, who has been a driving force behind the fair’s success, emphasizes the importance of community access to health resources.

“It is really important to do all we can to maintain our health,” Madsen says. “There are many unique things we can do to restore and maintain a quality lifestyle. The fair is focused on blessing the community with greater access and options to living the best lives we can.”

More about the fair and its exhibitors can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.