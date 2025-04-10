Fatburger, featuring fresh, hearty beef burgers, now open in Kamloops

What started as a popular, three-stool burger stand in Los Angeles in the late 1940s—and attracted customers like Ray Charles and Redd Foxx—has made its way to Kamloops.

Fatburger, the renowned burger chain known for its hefty, freshly made burgers, has opened its 28th location in B.C. and its 71st in Canada. Kamloops residents will now get to enjoy Fatburger’s signature approach to fast food, which emphasizes quality ingredients and made-to-order meals.

Photo: Fatburger Canada Bhavneet Singh

Fatburger’s newest franchise can be found at 1200 Summit Dr. in Kamloops.

“You can feel the excitement within the four walls,” FDF Brandz vice-president of marketing Raymond Ho says. “Our franchisee and his staff are eager to pour their hearts into each exceptional burger. They are dedicated to this community not just as a business but in a personal way too.”

The franchisee is Bhavneet Singh, known around town as Bunni, and he brings plenty of experience to making sure customers will be impressed when they pay a visit to Fatburger.

“We’ve been looking forward so much to opening a Fatburger here,” Singh says. “I am excited to use my quick-service experience and operational expertise to successfully serve these delicious burgers to our vibrant community. Kamloops, get ready, because these burgers are going to blow you away.”

The burgers have been made using the same philosophy since 1947, when Lovie Yancey opened Mr. Fatburger in L.A. in 1947. She wanted to offer a huge burger that was a meal in itself and did not come from frozen beef. That mantra is still going strong today, nearly 80 years after it was founded and 20 years after its first Canadian location opened in Vancouver. Fatburger, which uses only Canadian produce and products, cooks up Alberta beef that is hand pressed and grilled to order.

The menu also features a variety of specialty burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and the World Famous Buffalo’s wings, alongside freshly made sides like hand-cut fries and onion rings.

Guests can eat in the restaurant, or they can order through the Fatburger Canada app or major home delivery platforms.

Fatburger’s full menu can be found here, and more details about the Kamloops restaurant can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.