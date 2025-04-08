Safeway Vernon Square cuts ribbon on beautiful and sustainable renovation

Photo: Contributed

Safeway Vernon Square had its grand reopening on April 3, and store manager Stan Parker is excited to have the store refreshed and ready for his customers.

The grocery store had been undergoing renovations since last July. Customers and staff are excited to see the work come to an end and to be able to enjoy a beautifully redesigned store. It was a long journey, but the results are definitely worth it.

The renovation is the most extensive one the store has undergone in its Vernon Square location, and no stone was left unturned. Everything from the floors to the ceiling were touched during the renovation, but customers might not notice some of the other improvements. That’s because the renovation included the installation of energy-efficient technologies such as a new refrigerant system that is less harmful to the environment, LED lighting and motion-sensor cases that reduce electricity use.

“The changes behind the scenes that customers can’t see actually make a massive difference in how much we impact our environment and our carbon footprint,” Parker says. “They also allow us to display our offerings in new and innovative cases.”

Other renovations customers will notice is the expanded meat and seafood departments, as well as a wider selection of meats, cheeses and meal solutions in the deli. The store is even celebrating the return of live crab and lobsters to the seafood department.

The celebration on April 3 featured more than a dozen local companies whose products can be found on Safeway Vernon’s shelves. Helmut’s Sausage Kitchen, Madalea Farms, Underground Kombucha, Mother Love and Greek House Restaurant are just a few of the Okanagan businesses that were sampled during the grand reopening and are currently selling their products at the store.

“We have a growing selection of locally made products that we can now highlight,” Parker says. “We love local here at Safeway, and the opportunity to continue to showcase items that are made right here in our own backyard is even more appropriate than ever.”

Parker is thankful for his customers and staff members, who persevered through the whole process. Despite the top-to-bottom renovations, the store never had to close its doors and was able to stay open and provide great food for the community the entire time.

“I’ve been telling my team throughout the whole process that I have one of the best groups of employees of any store I’ve ever been a part of,” Parker says. “Now the store itself can be a true reflection of the team that is passionate about serving their community and customers.”

Learn more about Safeway Vernon Square by visiting its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.