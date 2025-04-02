Rogers Rink will be rocking this weekend when Silverbacks kick off BCHL playoffs

Photo: Contributed

The intensity always rises a few notches in the playoffs, and that means Rogers Rink will be absolutely rocking this Friday night when the Salmon Arm Silverbacks kick off their run towards a British Columbia Hockey League championship.

The Silverbacks will host Alberta’s Sherwood Park Crusaders in Game 1 on Friday, April 4, and in Game 2 on Saturday, April 5.

The best-of-seven, first-round series should be a doozy, as the Silverbacks finished fourth in the BCHL’s Interior Conference with a 32-15-7 record and the Crusaders were only four points back at 33-20-1.

In addition, the teams split their four regular-season games, with both teams winning once in the other’s building and once at home.

In other words, they should be hotly contested and entertaining affairs that one simply does not want to miss.

“For the third year in a row we couldn’t be happier to be starting round one with home ice advantage in front of our great fans,” Silverbacks general manager and head coach Tyler Shattock says. “The environment in Rogers Rink has brought an energy to our team that can’t be matched. Let’s do it again this Friday and Saturday. Can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The Silverbacks are doing everything in their power to make sure everyone is there on Friday and Saturday, as they have teamed up with sponsors to continue their Kids Get In Free program. Kids 12 and under will get into the games for free as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

“We are excited to continue our Kids Get In Free program through the playoffs,” Silverbacks business operations director Alexandra Miege says. “Our first game is sponsored by Shuswap Family Centre, and the second game by Castanet Salmon Arm, continuing to make our games affordable for families.”

Puck drop on Friday night is set for 7 o’clock, while Saturday’s clash will get under way at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Silverbacks website here.

