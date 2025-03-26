How occupational therapy helps children with autism and ADHD succeed

Photo: Contributed

Children with autism and ADHD experience the world differently, often facing unique challenges in daily life, school and social settings. Occupational therapy at Creative Therapy Kids in Kamloops provides tailored support to help neurodivergent children navigate these challenges, enhancing their ability to learn, engage and thrive.

One of the primary ways occupational therapy supports children with autism and ADHD is by addressing sensory processing difficulties. Many neurodivergent children experience heightened or diminished responses to sensory stimuli, making everyday environments overwhelming. At Creative Therapy Kids, the beautiful clinic and sensory gym provide an ideal setting for children to explore movement and regulate their responses to sound, touch, movement and light, creating a greater sense of comfort and control.

Executive functioning skills, such as planning, organizing and following routines, are another focus of occupational therapy. Therapists work with children to develop strategies for task management, improving their ability to transition between activities, complete assignments and manage their time effectively. These skills are crucial for success at school and in daily routines.

Motor skills and co-ordination are also essential areas of occupational therapy intervention. Children with autism and ADHD may struggle with fine motor tasks like handwriting, buttoning clothing or using utensils. By incorporating playful and engaging activities that build strength and dexterity, occupational therapy makes skill-building enjoyable and effective.

Beyond individual skill development, occupational therapy fosters social success. Many neurodivergent children benefit from structured opportunities to practice communication, emotional regulation and peer interactions. Therapists use role-playing, co-operative games and guided social scenarios to build confidence in navigating friendships and group settings.

At Creative Therapy Kids, occupational therapy is about empowerment. Every child has unique strengths and challenges, and the goal is to provide them with tools and strategies to succeed in their own way. Through targeted support, children with autism and ADHD gain skills that enhance their daily lives, allowing them to engage more fully in the world around them.

