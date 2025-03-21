Parkers Chrysler Dodge Jeep honouring fellow long-time businesses monthly

Photo: Contributed

When Colin Powell purchased Penticton IGA from Ray Vernon in 2006, he knew the assignment.

“I was informed that the previous owner—I knew Ray really well—and his family were very, very involved in this community,” Powell says. “And I remember purchasing from him and him saying to me, ‘You’re going to have some pretty big footsteps to fill in this location.’”

Nearly 20 years later, Powell is still going strong at Penticton IGA and has more than fulfilled his duty as community supporter. He first got involved with organizations like Rotary Club and the Okanagan Children’s Festival, and has since offered both financial and volunteer support to a wide range of community organizations, including youth sports and Penticton Fees.

Photo: Contributed

“A lot of my philosophies like that are kind of true to who I am, and it’s really important for us to really be a part of the communities that we operate our businesses in, especially in small towns such as Summerland and Penticton,” says Powell, who has owned Summerland IGA since 2012.

“I’ve built up that philosophy and a business plan for the last 20 years, and I’m still true to it today. I’m really proud of that.”

Powell’s relentless dedication to Penticton is a shining example of why it pays to shop locally. Never has that been more essential than it is now, as Canada’s sovereignty is being threatened due to tariffs that could have devastating effects.

Like Penticton IGA, Parkers Chrysler Dodge Jeep is another shining example of a business that is both locally owned and a huge community supporter. It will be honouring a South Okanagan business each month, and Penticton IGA is the first to be in the spotlight.

Parkers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, which will be celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, is famous for its community service, which in the past has included fundraising for Pathways, an addiction resource centre that has since closed in Penticton, and most recently partnering with South Okanagan Women in Need Society to help families over the holidays.

Powell says his grocery store’s deep community connection is one of the reasons why it’s been able to thrive in a competitive market like Penticton. Another is the people with whom he has surrounded himself, including the Penticton IGA store manager who has been with the business for 42 years.

“The key to my success is my people,” Powell says. “I have some really great people at my stores. That’s really the key to our success, is having great people like that, great teams. We rejuvenated our staff in Summerland 12 years ago to really capture the market there as well.

“We’ve really built up that relationship with our community, and it’s reciprocated with the support that I do receive from the people who choose to shop at our location.”

More information about Penticton IGA, which has been celebrated for its award-winning meat and produce sections and took home the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce business of the year award in 2015, can be found on its website here.

More information about Parkers Chrysler Dodge Jeep can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.