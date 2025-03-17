Protect your hearing and overall health with HearingLife’s full-service care

Photo: iStock With more than 350 locations, HearingLife provides comprehensive hearing care to protect your hearing and overall well-being.

The chorus of your favourite tune, songbirds singing to signal the start of spring or your grandchild’s first words.

They are the seminal experiences that bring joy and colour to all of life’s seasons.

But as we age, those moments can become fewer and further between due to a common and irreversible condition—hearing loss.

The professional team at HearingLife works to preserve and protect your hearing so that none of life’s can’t-miss sounds pass you by. With more than 350 locations nationwide, HearingLife is Canada’s largest group of hearing centres and hearing aid provider.

“Hearing loss does not get the recognition it deserves—it is one of the five senses,” says Katie Koebel, audiologist and senior manager of audiology with HearingLife. “You can watch a TV program on mute and you won’t get the context. But you can listen to a program and not watch it, and your senses will follow along. That is the difference hearing makes.”

What separates HearingLife from others in the hearing loss space is its commitment to not just the ears or even what’s between the ears, but rather a 360-degree approach covering a patient’s entire overall health.

This is a full-service clinic that will assess and treat hearing loss, staffed with licensed hearing care professionals experienced in hearing aids and assessments, tinnitus assessments, custom hearing protection and so much more.

That’s because hearing loss isn’t simply confined to the ears and can lead to other conditions as well: social isolation, depression, a greater risk of falling or increased cognitive decline.

“We go through a comprehensive case history to find out if there are any health conditions or what kind of difficulties you may be experiencing, if any,” Koebel says. “We want to make sure that we're looking at the whole person, not just looking at the hearing loss on its own.”

Hearing loss presents itself in different ways for different people, but there are some commonalities. It typically affects those 55 and older and comes on gradually, with tell-tale signs including a marked increase in TV or radio volume, asking others to repeat themselves or losing track of conversations where multiple people are present.

It’s at this point when a hearing assessment is critical. Across an hour-long appointment, a HearingLife professional will go over a patient’s medical history and conduct a series of diagnostic tests that meet a patient’s needs in real time.

“I think there’s still a lot of stigma out there that when somebody is not hearing as well, that means that they're old or that they're getting older, but it really can happen at any age,” Koebel says.

And now is the perfect time to be proactive, whether it’s for tests, hearing aids or other hearing needs. HearingLife is offering up to $1,700 off on the latest hearing aids or a free, 30-day trial to find patients the perfect fit.

“We really want to encourage people that if they have a family member who is noticing some difficulty that you book a hearing test along with them,” Koebel says.

To learn more about Hearing Life, visit hearinglife.ca.

