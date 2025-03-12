Engel & Völkers Kamloops elevates industry standard for luxury real estate

Photo: Contributed Matt, left, and Chris Town

When it comes to selling real estate, having the right support can make all the difference. Engel & Völkers Kamloops offers local expertise combined with global exposure, ensuring you are well-represented every step of the way. Whether you’re selling a rural acreage, a beloved family home or an investment property, the advisors at Engel & Völkers are here to help.

A commitment to excellence

Having spent their formative years in Kamloops, brothers Matt and Chris Town have extensive knowledge about the city and its surrounding areas. They both have more than 15 years of real estate experience and take pride in ensuring all of their clients have the best experience possible when selling their homes.

It’s this commitment to excellence that encouraged Matt and Chris to open their own Engel & Völkers location in 2019. Since then, the local Engel & Völkers family has continued to grow, to the point of even opening a second location in Sun Peaks in 2023.

Luxury real estate with local expertise

Engel & Völkers has built a strong reputation worldwide for its commitment to luxury real estate. But luxury isn’t just about price; it’s about service. In the Kamloops and Sun Peaks offices, the Engel & Völkers advisors are fully equipped to handle high-end properties, developments and a wide range of residential real estate needs.

Whether in Kamloops or Sun Peaks, Engel & Völkers stands out as a trusted name in real estate, combining global reach with a deep understanding of the area’s unique offerings.

Expert strategies for selling your home

Selling a home with Engel & Völkers means access to a sophisticated marketing strategy. This approach includes:

• Global exposure: When you list with Engel & Völkers, your property is showcased across multiple international platforms, including its proprietary network of high-net-worth buyers.

• High-quality presentation: Professional photography and videography are used to produce work that captures the details and essence of your property’s prominent features and assets.

• Professional guidance: The Engel & Völkers team offers guidance on staging and ensuring your home is in pristine condition, helping to highlight its best features and create an inviting atmosphere that appeals to potential buyers.

• Strategic marketing: Identifying a clear target audience—whether it’s first-time home buyers, growing families or luxury investors. By understanding their needs, preferences and lifestyle goals, Engel & Völkers can develop tailored marketing strategies ensuring it resonates with the right buyers.

A client-centred approach to real estate

Selling a home can be overwhelming, but Engel & Völkers simplifies the process with a full-service approach that includes:

• Seamless communication, regular market updates, feedback from showings and guidance through conditions, closing dates and all aspects of the transaction.

• Collaboration with industry professionals such as lawyers, home inspectors and mortgage brokers to facilitate a smooth transaction.

• A dedicated team of administrators that ensures every aspect of the transaction is handled with care, from start to finish, making sure no detail is overlooked.

With a commitment to exceptional service and expert guidance, Engel & Völkers ensures sellers feel confident and supported every step of the way. Beyond personalized care, understanding the market is key to making informed decisions—especially in a shifting real estate landscape.

Navigating the Kamloops real estate market

Currently, the Kamloops real estate market is shifting, creating new opportunities for sellers.

“We’re in a buyer’s market right now, but as interest rates come down we anticipate a strong spring with increased activity from first-time buyers and investors,” Chris Town says.

If you’re thinking about selling, the advice is simple: contact a professional early.

“A lot of homeowners think they need to make changes before consulting an agent, but we can provide valuable guidance upfront,” Town says. “Sometimes minor adjustments can have a big impact on your home’s value. The earlier we’re involved, the better the results.”

Why choose Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global brand with a local heart. The Town brothers are Kamloops-born and deeply committed to the community. They support local charities and use their vast international network to help clients relocate to and from Kamloops seamlessly. Whether you’re moving to Vancouver, Kelowna, Montreal, Texas, Germany or Dubai, their referral connections make the transition smooth.

Their deep market knowledge, full-service team and innovative marketing tools allow them to sell homes faster and for higher prices than traditional agencies. If you’re looking for a real estate experience defined by expertise, service and success, Engel & Völkers is the clear choice.

Get in touch

If you are ready to sell your home, contact Engel & Völkers Kamloops at 778-765-1550 or [email protected]. Visit sunpeaks.evrealestate.com for more information about its Sun Peaks office and services in the surrounding areas, including Shuswap and beyond.

When it comes to selling your home, don’t settle for average—choose Engel & Völkers and experience the difference.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.