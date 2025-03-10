Vancouver rockers Dear Rouge bringing energetic show to Kamloops

Photo: Contributed

You will no doubt be seeing red if you miss Canadian rockers Dear Rouge in Kamloops next month.

The award-winning Vancouver alternative duo will bring its Lonesome High Canadian tour to Night Shift on 5th on Friday, April 11. The band, consisting of Drew and Danielle McTaggart, started the tour in B.C. in late January and made stops on stages in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

The tour has been such a smashing success that Dear Rouge has added shows, including the one in the Tournament Capital. Kamloops based promoter MPRO4 Entertainment is bringing the show to town, and it promises to be one you do not want to miss.

“Our new album, Lonesome High, was built to be played on stage,” Drew McTaggart says. “There is so much raw human energy on the record, and we can’t wait to share that in a live context. It will be so fun to be able to play all these new songs mixed with the old ones.”

Dear Rouge, which is known for its infectious energy and compelling melodies, has been a fixture on the Canadian music scene for over a decade. Since its major label debut in 2015 with Black To Gold, Dear Rouge has secured multiple top 10 radio hits, a 2016 Juno for Breakthrough Group of the Year, and continuous acclaim with subsequent albums including PHASES and Spirit.

The band’s success continued with Spirit, released in April 2022, which featured the No. 1 alternative rock hit, Fake Fame. The album and its tours further cemented Dear Rouge’s status, with packed performances and significant radio airplay, making it one of the most played Canadian bands on alternative radio in 2022.

Dear Rouge has opened for well-known bands like Vance Joy, Arkells, Metric, Lights, Our Lady Peace and Phantogram.

Tickets for the Kamloops show at $30 for general admission, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 o’clock. Tickets can be purchased here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.