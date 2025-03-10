Tastings, event access and discounts all part of Haywire's Certified Local program

Photo: Best Ever Guide Haywire Winery's Certified Local Card includes complimentary wines tasting for two, in the spring and fall, and a host of other benefits for Okanagan residents.

Haywire Winery is inviting Okanagan residents to join its Certified Local program, offering exclusive perks as a token of appreciation for their support. The free program allows locals to enjoy the Summerland winery and its award-winning wines.

Described as a "heartfelt thank you" to those who have bolstered the region's reputation on the global wine stage, the program reflects Haywire's commitment to giving back to the community.

“Certified Local is our way of welcoming locals back to our winery and showing our appreciation for their ongoing support,” says Haywire Winery founder Christine Coletta. “What started as a small, grassroots effort in the mid-1980s has blossomed into a thriving wine tourism industry. Now more than ever, Canadians should embrace local wines and support homegrown products.”

Photo: Lionel Trudel

Amid economic uncertainty, with many opting to stay local and spend within Canada, the program offers complimentary seasonal tastings for members and a guest, special rates on additional tastings, early access to events, and a special gift upon joining the Haywire Club and receiving their second shipment.

Certified Local also offers perks at a neighbouring resort and three restaurants in the burgeoning Summerland hospitality scene. Cardholders enjoy special rates at Summerland Waterfront Resort, a 15% discount at Zias Stonehouse Restaurant, 10% off at Summerland Heritage Cider Co., and a 10% discount on in-store purchases at Flambé At Home.

The card is valid from March 15 to June 15 and from Sept. 15 to Dec. 15, 2025. Residents can sign up easily at haywirewinery.com/certified-local.

Last year, more than 500 people signed up for the program.

“We are hoping to meet or exceed that number this year,” says Coletta, a veteran of the Okanagan wine industry who was instrumental in creating the VQA quality assurance designation for B.C. wines and who has watched B.C. wine become recognized around the world in the last 30 years.

Coletta also expressed her hope for other wineries to issue similar cards or, ideally, to collaborate with Haywire to offer a card usable at multiple wineries and additional partner businesses.

The Certified Local card is available to Okanagan residents of legal drinking age with an Okanagan address. Perks are not available on event dates or in conjunction with other special discounts.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.