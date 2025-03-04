Thrive Conference will make learning cultural differences fun

Photo: Contributed

People interact with people all the time.

There is no getting around it.

And that means every interaction is a cultural exchange, whether people recognize it or not. Recognizing inherent biases and differing perspectives can significantly enhance how people engage not just in conversation but in meaningful community involvement.

In an effort to educate and recognize the differences among us all, Kamloops Naturalist Club, along with Tapestry Evaluation and Strategy, will be hosting the Thrive Conference on Friday, March 14, in Kamloops at the TRU Grand Hall Conference Centre.

The conference, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., offers a variety of sessions aimed at enhancing skills in working with culturally diverse youth and community members. KNC program director Jesse Ritcey says everyone who signs up for the conference will leave with knowledge.

“Perhaps you’re wanting to involve newcomers and immigrants in the community through work that you do,” Ritcey says. “Perhaps you’re working with Indigenous folks and want to learn a little bit more. Maybe you don’t know a lot about truth and reconciliation. Maybe you’re working with people with different gender identities or sexualities, and you’re just wanting to learn a bit more about the best ways to be inclusive of everybody and to build a strong team. They are very useful skills.”

Vancouver’s Environmental Youth Alliance will be the keynote presenter. Its representatives will speak about youth leadership and how organizations can involve young people in providing leadership to the group and what that actually looks like. They will also cover trauma-informed practices and mental health at work.

The best part about the conference is it will not follow a traditional schedule. Thrive aims to break the mould of academic gatherings by saying goodbye to endless PowerPoint presentations. Instead, it promises an active, engaging format filled with movement breaks, interactive workshops and abundant opportunities for networking.

“With the parallel sessions you can choose and sort of put together what feels most applicable to yourself by choosing which of the sessions you want to go to and which is most relevant to the work that people are doing,” Ritcey says. “If people sign up for the conference, they will find things that are relevant to themselves and for what they’re doing.”

The cost of attendance is kept intentionally low, at $22.63, to ensure no barriers to participation. That is thanks in large part to funding from Heritage Canada. Participants are asked to register before Thursday, March 6, to help organizers with their numbers, but you can sign up right up until the day of the event.

If you are ready to learn a little more about your fellow humans, you can do so here.

