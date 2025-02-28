Penticton Self Defence teaches women every aspect of defending themselves

Photo: Contributed

Bill Wolfe responded to many domestic violence incidents during his career as a police officer.

When he would interview the victim, he would often ask why they didn’t fight back.

“They were afraid of hurting the bad guy,” Wolfe says. “The second phase of that answer was they were afraid of getting in trouble with the police.”

That is why Wolfe, who owns and is the lead instructor at Penticton Self Defence, teaches women so much more than just the physical tools to fight back. He covers every angle of self-defence to help women build confidence during violent confrontations.

“It’s a holistic approach—tactical, mental, physical and spiritual—because when someone’s trying to kill you, especially when it comes male-on-female violence, there’s a psychotic click that takes place, and men who go that route are extremely violent at the upper end of violence,” Wolfe says. “That’s why in domestic violence there’s so many women being badly injured and or killed.

“… What we’re teaching women is the reality of violence. This is what you have to learn to defend yourself. You also have to understand yourself within those confines of violence and how you respond to it. And that means learning to give yourself permission to fight back.”

Fatima Gonclaves enrolled her three teenage daughters at Penticton Self Defence and then joined herself after seeing the value it provides.

“Naturally as a mother I want to protect and provide my girls with tools to protect themselves in this ever changing violent society,” she says. “So I choose to provide them with instruction from a trained professional to teach myself and my girls the skills to defend and protect themselves.”

Penticton Self Defence, which is located at 639 Main St. in the Peach City, merges fitness with practical self-defence training. Wolfe says there are more women than men training at his studio, and he adds several of them have been domestic violence victims.

The physically fit Wolfe, who is in his 70s, has been a regimental sergeant major in the army, a police officer and an ERT commander, so he definitely knows the subject matter as well as how to instruct. Wolfe has also been practising martial arts for more than 60 years.

Wolfe created his own training program called Wolfes Combatives School, which he has used to train soldiers and civilians around the world. A version of that program is what is taught at Penticton Self Defence, which is open Monday through Thursday.

Gonclaves says the holistic approach from Wolfe has been an eye-opener for her and her daughters.

“It is not natural for everyone to instinctually know how to properly and safely fight back,” she says. “Learning the skills to properly execute a defensive hit could possibly diffuse or prevent a more terrifying outcome. I appreciate not just learning how to deliver the punches but also learning the biomechanics.”

The other aspect to know about self-defence is it cannot be taught during a 90-minute session. It takes commitment, but the reward is a better chance of being able to protect themselves against much larger aggressors.

“It doesn’t happen in a week,” Wolfe says. “Three months, six months and a year are the benchmarks you have to be willing to commit to. Otherwise you’re just kidding yourself.

“There’s no magic pill. You gotta come. You gotta train.”

