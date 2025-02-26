Avanti CPA in Kamloops, formerly known as Tenisci Piva, introduces new partner

Contributed

Introducing the rebrand of Tenisci Piva to Avanti CPA.

Avanti—a name that speaks to its vision: Forward.

Rest assured, there has been no change in ownership or operations. It is still the same firm with the same people and expertise. Avanti CPA is excited to continue to serve its clients under its new brand identity.

Avanti CPA remains one of the largest independently owned chartered professional accounting firms in Kamloops, located at its newly renovated office at 261 Victoria St. The rebrand to its new name and logo honour its 30-year history and the values of its founding partners, Ron Tenisci and Mario Piva. These values of initiative, fairness and strong relationships are deeply embedded in its culture.

Since 1994, Avanti CPA has grown to more than 30 team members today. Its rebranding evolution bridges the past and the future. Its team, clients and community have been an important part of its history and will continue to guide its legacy forward.

Photo: Contributed Amanda Taylor

Existing Avanti CPA partners Dennis Piva, Dwayne Dueck and Tasha Baziuk are thrilled to announce Amanda Taylor as partner, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Taylor has been a valued member of Avanti CPA for nearly 18 years.

“At Avanti CPA, we are proud to evolve alongside our clients, and Amanda’s expertise and fresh perspective make her an ideal addition to our partnership team,” Dennis Piva says.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward for Avanti CPA, as Taylor brings a wealth of experience, innovative thinking, and a commitment to delivering exceptional client service. She is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through her caring and thoughtful approach, ensuring they feel valued and heard from her professional acumen accumulated over more than two decades in Kamloops.

Taylor’s diverse experience spans financial reporting, assurance, and both corporate and personal tax services. She has successfully assisted clients with business acquisitions and sales, as well as retirement planning. Taylor provides tailored services to a range of organizations, including both for-profit and non-profit organizations, reflecting her commitment to meeting their unique needs.

Taylor is equally passionate about community involvement and professional mentorship. She has been actively engaged in initiatives that foster growth and learning within the accounting profession and beyond, making her a valued leader both within and outside the firm.

Originally from Clearwater, B.C., Taylor moved to Kamloops in 2003 to study at Thompson Rivers University. She earned her accounting technician diploma in 2007, starting her career at Avanti CPA. In 2013, she began her chartered general accountant studies while completing her degree at Laurentian University. She received her CGA designation and bachelor of commerce, with honours, in 2018.

Beyond the firm, Taylor enjoys the outdoors, spending time camping, hiking and mountain biking with her husband and two sons. As an avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction books, she has a passion for continuous learning. Taylor also loves traveling with her family and attending live theatre productions, creating memorable experiences together.

Photo: Contributed Isla Adderson

Avanti CPA is excited to also announce the promotion of Isla Adderson to its leadership team as a manager. Adderson graduated from the Bob Gaglardi School of Business at Thompson Rivers University with a bachelor of business administration degree in 2021, majoring in accounting. She began her journey with Avanti CPA as a co-op student in May 2019 and transitioned to a full-time CPA articling student in May 2021. Adderson achieved her CPA designation in March 2024.

Adderson has been a valuable asset to the firm, contributing to a variety of accounting engagements and playing a key role in team development and recruitment efforts. She is committed to expanding her knowledge base and is dedicated to supporting the community of Kamloops and the surrounding area with her accounting expertise.

Like Taylor, Adderson is also from the Kamloops region. She grew up on a farm in nearby Chase and enjoys spending time outdoors with her horses and fishing on the many lakes and rivers in B.C. with her husband and their dog.

These new promotions to their leadership team exemplify Avanti CPA’s dedication to developing talent and delivering exceptional client service, reinforcing the firm’s ongoing commitment to community and professional excellence.

The firm continues to expand its capabilities, delivering forward-thinking strategies that meet the evolving needs of its clients. This dedication to innovation and client-focused solutions embodies the essence of ‘Avanti’—moving forward together.

More information about Avanti CPA can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.