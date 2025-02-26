Browns Social House recognizes volunteers in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

Browns Social House in Vernon loves volunteers.

And it is once again rewarding those who volunteer in the community with recognition and a draw featuring a prize pack worth more than $200.

According to Browns Social House owner Gerren Thorhaug, volunteer nominations are now being accepted on the restaurant’s Instagram page and the top five nominated volunteers will each receive a $50 gift certificate to the restaurant. The names of all those who are nominated will then go into the draw for the prize pack.

“We want to recognize what volunteers do,” says Thorhaug, noting their importance in the community. “We want to show our appreciation.”

As someone who volunteers himself on a number of local committees, Thorhaug said he knows the importance the their work and realizes that often, volunteers go unrecognized.

He notes that with such a strong sense of community in the North Okanagan, people really step up when needed.

“Everyone is happy to lend a hand,” he says.

Thorhaug also feels volunteering helps those who do it.

“It connects you to others and builds self-confidence and self-esteem. If you have the ability and the time, it’s a great way to get involved in your community.”

The Browns Social House volunteer recognition effort, now in its sixth year, has a deadline of March 17 and the draw for the prize pack, which will include merchandize from the restaurant and from local retailer Virtual Studio, will be held on March 18.

In addition to nominating volunteers on the Brown’s Social House (@brownscommunityvillagegreen) Instagram page, nominators can also do so by emailing Thorhaug directly at [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.