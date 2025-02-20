Mom, along with PurKids Foundation, purchase pediatric crib for Penticton hospital

Photo: Erin Netherton Phitography Hollie Tayal, partner Zach Goerlitz and Lindie

It did not take long for Hollie Tayal to realize there was a need at Penticton Regional Hospital.

She had taken her baby daughter, Lindie, to the emergency room after she had trouble crawling and had stopped walking. During the treatment process at PRH, Tayal needed to use the bathroom. However, her young child was on a regular hospital bed. It had bars on its sides, but they would be no match for Lindie should she try to get off the bed. There was no playpen, and the hospital’s only crib was in use in the pediatric department.

Tayal saw how good a hospital could be when she gave birth to Lindie prematurely while on a Hawaiian vacation. Lindie spent three months in a Honolulu neonatal intensive care unit, which featured state-of-the-art equipment. When the family returned to Canada, Lindie spent one night at PRH before going home, and that’s when Tayal noticed the stark differences.

“That was my first experience with labour and delivery in Penticton Regional Hospital,” Tayal says. “And it was great. The nurses are amazing. The staff is incredible. We were well cared for. But there’s a difference between a state-of-the-art NICU that we were in for three months to labour and delivery in Penticton. We just noticed that the facilities were just a little older and needed some updating.”

The crawling and walking episode occurred a few months later, and they found themselves in the PHR emergency room. Tayal couldn’t go to the bathroom, however, without someone watching Lindie. That’s when she got an idea and approached South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation about it.

“This is what brought me to the medical foundation,” Tayal says. “I reached out to (CEO) Ian (Lindsay) one day, and I said, ‘Hi, you don’t know me. This is my story, and I’d like to help. Are we able to purchase a crib for the hospital to have in the emergency room?’”

Never one to look a gift horse in the mouth, Lindsay answered in the affirmative. Tayal, who has owned a Modern Purair franchise in Penticton for 17 years, asked PurKids Foundation for financial help. Modern Purair is based in Kelowna, has franchises in five Canadian provinces, and a portion of its sales goes to PurKids Foundation, which is the company’s charity arm.

The foundation said it would help purchase the crib, which is not just a mattress with wooden bars around it. A pediatric crib has all the bells and whistles required to treat babies properly in the ER.

“PurKids Foundation has been very generous, and they are providing the funds to the SOSMF,” Tayal says. “The process has started. We haven’t seen the crib yet, but it will be delivered this year, and we’ll have a crib dedicated to the emergency room for the parents of the South Okanagan who have small children and toddlers for their emergency room visits.”

Lindie was ultimately diagnosed with juvenile arthritis. She is starting to have improved mobility and is “doing really well,” according to her mom. Lindie one day will also be able to say that her mom was the driving force behind the pediatric crib at PRH.

“If you’re in the position to help—even if it’s not financial, if it’s bringing awareness or volunteering your time, lending a helping hand—it just strengthens our community and makes our services better and our facilities better,” Tayal says.

