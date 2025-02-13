Second Cup Cafe on Penticton's Skaha Lake Road is Canadian to its core

Photo: Contributed

If you are looking to support Canada amid all the tariff talk, look no further than Second Cup Coffee Company for your daily cup of joe.

The premier specialty chain renowned for its high-end, sustainable café experience got started in 1975 as a coffee bean kiosk in a Toronto shopping mall. Now it finds itself as Canada’s largest specialty coffee retailer, which illustrates its popularity in the Great White North.

That includes a location at 102-2904 Skaha Lake Rd., where you can enjoy a delicious cup of coffee while supporting your nation. Opting for Second Cup means supporting local business and boosting the Canadian economy.

The company is known for its high-quality coffee, offering a diverse menu that ranges from classic coffees to specialty beverages. Its whole bean coffee is roasted and packaged in Canada, allowing customers to enjoy café favourites like Paradiso and Caramelo, as well as its in-house Espresso Forte, right from their homes. For those who prefer ground coffee, Second Cup offers freshly ground beans tailored to your brewing method of choice.

The café's culinary offerings, many of which are maple-infused, are crafted with the finest Canadian-sourced ingredients as well, echoing its commitment to quality and flavour. Second Cup is continually innovating, too, by adapting its offerings to include trendy and seasonal specialties, as well as alternative milk options to accommodate various dietary preferences.

Second Cup maintains a strong community presence, engaging in local events and initiatives that help enrich community ties and enhance local economies. Amid tariff threats, supporting Second Cup allows Canadians to enjoy not only a quality cup of coffee but also to contribute to sustaining national business during uncertain economic times.

You can also join the Café Club—and receive a free coffee upon signing up—by downloading the Second Cup app.

Everyone is invited to pop by the Second Cup location on Skaha Lake Road to meet the team, see what it has to offer and enjoy a little Canadian hospitality.

More information about Second Cup Coffee Company can be found on its website here.

