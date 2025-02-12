Clinic offers unique multidisciplinary approach

Photo: Contributed An osteoarthritis education session being taught by Tami Farrell-Jones at Progression Muscle, Bone and Joint Clinic.

Progression Muscle, Bone and Joint Clinic in Vernon offers a unique multi-disciplinary clinic in the B.C. Interior and is a virtual one-stop shop when it comes to care.

The clinic not only has a comprehensive roster of therapists—including physiotherapists, occupational therapists, kinesiologists, registered massage therapists, hand therapists and pelvic floor therapists—it also has orthopedic surgeons, physiatrists, and sports medicine doctors on staff. In total, it has 30 clinicians to serve its patients’ needs.

“We really are a one-stop shop,” says Caitlin Schmid, a kinesiologist at the clinic, adding that allows for a very collaborative approach to patient care.

"Schmid explains having a diverse team of doctors and therapists within the same clinic not only ensures more comprehensive and efficient care but also enhances collaboration and facilitates seamless consultation among medical professionals to better support clients’ rehabilitation needs."

Photo: Contributed

Started in 2006 as Priest Valley Physio, Progression Muscle, Bone and Joint Clinic has grown over the years and is one of just two clinics in the province with such a comprehensive roster of clinicians on staff located in the same office.

The other clinic is located in Victoria and when Priest Valley changed over to Progression Muscle, Bone and Joint in 2021 and added the doctors and surgeons to its in-house clinician roster, it was modeled on the Vancouver Island clinic.

The veteran staff at the busy Vernon clinic, located at 3411-31st Avenue, treats a wide demographic, including both pre- and post-surgery patients, those already going through rehabilitation and those with musculoskeletal injuries and balance issues.

Schmid said with Vernon’s large senior population and the active lifestyle opportunities the area offers, the clinic also sees many older patients. It offers osteoarthritis education sessions, where participants can get advice and ask questions directly of doctors on hand.

It also provides specialized exercise classes for those recovering and going through rehabilitation to help them get moving again.

The clinic is open Monday to Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it is recommended patients book an appointment. Physicians at the clinic are referral based from either a family physician or a specialist. Contact your doctor directly if you wish to see one of the clinic's specialists.

For more information about Progression Muscle, Bone and Joint Clinic, go to its website at progressionmbj.ca or call 250-549-2552.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.