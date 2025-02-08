AM Ford in Trail celebrating 40 years in business with Dan Ashman at helm

Photo: Contributed

The rush of a sale has been in Dan Ashman’s blood as far back as he can remember.

The current owner of AM Ford in Trail was a go-getter from the get-go. He grew up in Penticton, and he gave up his paper route when he was 11 years old to tackle something bigger.

After picking cherries for three hours in the morning, he would hop on his bike and head to the Penticton Herald office. He made sure to be there one hour before the press ran at 11 a.m. to make sure he was first in line. He’d strap 100 fresh copies of the Herald to his Mustang bike’s rat trap and head up to the SS Sicamous. He’d start at the paddle wheeler and make his way down Okanagan Lake Beach.

His pitch was always the same.

Photo: Contributed Dan Ashman

“Would you, sir/ma’am, for just one thin dime, two fat nickels or 10 crummy pennies, like to buy today’s Penticton Herald, the best paper in town? It makes the best sun hats this side of the Rocky Mountains. It’s good for wrapping your fish in, and all in all it’s a real good paper, sir/ma’am. Would you like to buy one?”

It worked nearly every time.

“I made nothing but money,” Ashman says. “So I sold the 100 papers along Okanagan Lake, and then I jumped on my Mustang, went back to the Herald, picked up more papers and peddled down to Skaha Lake and did the exact same thing down there every day in the summer for three months. So that’s where the passion and the enthusiasm came for sales.”

After winning a BCHL title with the Penticton Broncos in 1973, Ashman’s hockey career took him to Roanoke, Va., for a spell and then to Trail. The Toyota dealership owner in Trail, Feeney Rossi, kept bugging Ashman to come work in the Kootenays and continue his hockey career with the Trail Smoke Eaters in the Western International Hockey League.

Ashman made the move, working at the Chrysler, Ford and GM dealerships, before the recession in 1982 sent the latter into receivership, but he still found a way to sell automobiles at a quick clip. He teamed up with Rino Merlo, and they sold large rental fleets and secured the Suzuki and Lada franchises.

“The Lada was arguably the worst car on Earth, but I sold a lot of them,” Ashman says. “And the reason why I sold a lot of them is I marketed them as a disposable car with a three-year, 80,000 kilometre warranty.”

Ford Motor Company’s Buzz Keating, clearly intrigued about how many Ladas were being sold in Trail, B.C., showed up in the summer of 1984 and asked if Ashman and Merlo would like to be the Ford dealers in town. They said yes, and AM Ford officially launched on Nov. 30, 1984.

Forty years later, AM Ford is still going strong as a family-run business. Ashman bought out Merlo 20 years ago, and there are plans for a big expansion in 2025. Ashman’s son, DJ, is the sales manager at AM Ford, and his daughter, Kirsten, works for Ford in Edmonton. His other son, Shaun, works for the family’s GPS tracking business in Dallas. With Ashman every step of the way has been his wife, Patty, as they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Ashman, who was named Trail’s businessperson of the year in 2017, has been and continues to be a pivotal figure in the Kootenay Boundary region, contributing more than $1 million to various regional projects and events over the past four decades.

His philanthropic efforts include significant donations such as over $100,000 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Foundation, which facilitated the acquisition of advanced medical equipment at Trail Regional Hospital. Ashman initiated a campaign for a Mobile MRI at the Trail hospital with a foundational $25,000 donation, spearheading efforts towards establishing a permanent MRI facility in the area.

More information about AM Ford can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.