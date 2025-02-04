Say goodbye to stressful car buying; BCAA's new online marketplace delivers peace of mind?

Photo: iStock BCAA Auto Marketplace makes buying and selling vehicles in B.C. easy, secure and stress-free, with verified users, detailed vehicle history reports and trusted resources to guide every step.

Outside of buying a home, purchasing a vehicle is likely the most stressful purchase you’ll ever make.

It doesn’t need to be that way.

BCAA Auto Marketplace is B.C.’s newest way to buy and sell vehicles through a free service that comes complete with an easy-to-navigate listing experience, coupled with straightforward advice and tools when you need them. BCAA wants B.C. residents to “kick the tires” on the platform, whether you are in the market looking to buy or sell, and if you sign up for free before Feb 28, 2025, you'll be entered to win one of five $500 Shell gift cards.

“The high cost of new vehicles has more people buying and selling second-hand online, but the challenge is finding the best way to do it,” BCAA senior manager Kyla Way says. “In response, we created BCAA Auto Marketplace to solve some common pain points in the buying and selling process. Our trusted community of verified users and accurate vehicle details makes it easier to navigate the used vehicle market with confidence.”

Since launching last year, BCAA Auto Marketplace has provided those in BC and Yukon with an alternative that makes the process of buying and selling a vehicle a better experience. Simply put, by interacting with verified sellers and BCAA Members, there is a greater level of trust and certainty in proceeding with a transaction.

And the process itself is easy to navigate through a few simple steps online at BCAA Auto Marketplace:

To create a listing:

1. Use the vehicle’s vehicle identification number, the details will auto-populate onto the platform.

2. Fill in any remaining descriptions and fields, such as odometer readings, photos and add any relevant documents.

3. The platform will offer an estimated price based on sales of similar vehicles; the seller can use this or set their own asking price.

The agreement, research for the purchase and completion of the sale are the responsibility of the buyer and seller. Though a BCAA membership isn’t required to buy or sell on the platform, BCAA provides lots of resources for all users to help with everything from making a listing shine and how to pull vehicle reports and histories, to the process for transfer of ownership.

A recent survey conducted by Angus Reid suggested 63% of British Columbians think current online platforms have either flaky buyers or sellers and 72% agree it is risky to buy big-ticket items.

BCAA Auto Marketplace helps address those issues by including safeguards to protect both buyers and sellers, including verifying users’ identity through ID verification. The site offers access to vehicle details and history reports, and information verified by the VIN. Carfax vehicle history reports, lien checks and ICBC accident reports are also available.

“When dealing with an item that costs thousands, many people are weighing up if it’s worth the gamble, which is why we’re doing things a little differently,” Way says.

To learn more about the BCAA Auto Marketplace, register and get a chance to win one of five $500 Shell gift cards, visit marketplace.bcaa.com/pages/promotions.

