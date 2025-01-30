Penticton Self Defence will teach you defend yourself while getting fit

Photo: Contributed

Everyone should work out and get fit.

And if you are going to work out and get fit, you might as well learn something at the same time.

That is why Bill Wolfe, a seasoned expert with a rich background in military and law enforcement, has opened Penticton Self Defence, a studio at 639 Main St. that merges fitness with practical self-defence training.

At the heart of Wolfe’s approach is a desire to empower individuals of all ages, from children struggling with bullying to seniors looking to stay active.

“It’s a fitness program that has a purpose,” Wolfe says. “If you go to CrossFit you lift weights, but what do you learn from it? Here you are going to get in shape. You are also going to learn how to defend yourself, defend your loved ones … understand not just the physical side but the psychological side of violence, the spiritual side.”

The studio is open to those aged eight to 80. Wolfe has been a regimental sergeant major in the army, a police officer and an ERT commander, so he definitely knows the subject matter as well as how to instruct. Wolfe has also been practising martial arts for more than 60 years.

There is no need to be intimidated, though. Wolfe’s teaching style is all about the fun that can be had while getting fit.

“Self defence training for the vast majority people is scary, so if you can make it more fun and a fitness plan that just happens have this little edge to it, it’s a better message,” he says.

Wolfe, who is in his 70s and in excellent shape, wants Penticton Self Defence to be a meeting place. Instead of going behind his building and shooing away teenagers who are doing drugs, he wants to see them in his studio, becoming contributing members to the city.

“Come have fun. Don’t be afraid to make a mistake,” Wolfe says. “The idea is it’s a community, a safe community. In the long run, the older guys that come here are helping mentor the younger people, because they see adults that are actually working out and not sitting on the couch. You create that balance.”

Wolfe created his own training program called Wolfes Combatives School, which he has used to train people around the world. A version of that program will be taught at Penticton Self Defence, which is open Monday through Thursday.

The school is offering a free trial class to allow potential clients to get a good feel for what Wolfe has to offer.

“Even though I’ve been doing this for over 60 years and I’m in my 70s, everything that I’ve learned—whether it be as a soldier or as a police officer, saving people’s lives or doing really mean things to really bad people—is why you’d want to come,” he says.

