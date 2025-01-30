Integra Tire Vernon conducting fundraising program for teams, groups and businesses

Photo: Integra Tire

As so many people know, fundraising can be quite the gruelling endeavour.

Maybe you or your child gets involved in a team or organization, and the next thing you know there is a pack of tickets that needs to be sold. You either take the tickets to work and ask your colleagues to help you out, or you simply wait until the deadline comes and you buy the whole book yourself.

All of that stress and added cost can be wiped away in one simple move. All a team or organization has to do is sign up for Integra Tire Vernon’s Community Tire Fundraising Program.

The premise is simple. The program works by donating 10% of every tire purchase—including tires and rims—made through participating groups. Each organization is assigned a unique tracking code, which supporters mention when booking services at Integra Tire Vernon to ensure funds are properly allocated.

Additionally, the group that raises the most funds by the end of the year receives an extra 5% on top of their total earnings. Groups have the option to receive funds quarterly or as a lump sum at the end of the year.

What could be easier than that?

Integra Tire Vernon gave the program a trial run last fall, partnering with several schools in District 22, Vernon Christian School, Sky Volleyball, and the Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association. It worked so well that it is now expanding the initiative to operate all year and include any interested organization, business, non-profit or association from the North Okanagan.

That’s right. It does not have to be only a youth group or team; businesses can get in on the fundraising as well.

Integra Tire Vernon will even provide marketing materials, assistance with presentations and fundraising meetings, and ongoing support for any arising challenges. Regular updates and reports are also provided to celebrate the collective and individual contributions throughout the year.

It is really that simple.

To sign up for the Community Tire Fundraising Program, send an email to Chris Martens at [email protected] or call 250-542-1989.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.