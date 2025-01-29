Enterprize Challenge great for all startups that sign up for annual competition

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Stuart Anderson, Ryan Sheepwash, Jenna Smith, Mitchal Derksen, Gabriela Flores, Jenelle Brewer, Precious Gatpandan, RJ San Jose and Emily MacArthur.

Community Futures North Okanagan is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Enterprize Challenge, a Dragons’ Den-style competition for startup businesses in Vernon and surrounding area.

The event even has a new title sponsor this year in Agile BK, an online bookkeeping company that just so happens to have won one of the early Enterprize Challenge competitions.

“They competed, and now they are a sponsor,” CFNO marketing manager Jenna Kiesman says. “So they went full circle.”

Could there be a better testimonial than that? A startup business that went through the Enterprize Challenge’s valuable and educational experience has done so well that it is now able to sponsor the event less than a decade later.

“The mentorship that Community Futures North Okanagan offers is amazing for anybody who’s just got an idea or maybe they’re starting a business,” Kiesman says. “It’s just an amazing resource to take part in.

“You also get access to all of the learning management system—all of the workshops and all of the things that really are going to build those skills for you.”

Accessing the learning management system normally comes with a fee for businesses, but it is free when they take part in the Enterprize Challenge.

Participants undergo a rigorous preparation process starting with an orientation workshop in February. This workshop sets the groundwork for a series of two- to three-hour workshops that cover vital business skills and strategies, including the creation of a business model canvas.

Participants will not only receive training but will also be paired with mentors from the local business community. These mentors, who currently operate businesses or support them in various capacities, provide guidance through one-on-one sessions aimed at refining business pitches and plans.

The program peaks with a series of pitch sessions where entrepreneurs present their business models behind closed doors to volunteer judges. After initial presentations, seven finalists will be chosen.

The finalists will pitch their idea to the judges—along with a live audience—on May 8 at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre, and the winners will earn startup capital, along with prize packages worth thousands of dollars.

Through it all, participants will learn so much and meet many people who might be able to help them grow their businesses.

“Another benefit is networking,” Kiesman says. “The North Okanagan is such a small place, and chances are you’re going to run into a friend or meet a new friend.”

The registration deadline for this year’s Enterprize Challenge is Friday, Feb. 7, at noon. The introduction and orientation session will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

To register for the CFNO’s 2025 Enterprize Challenge, visit its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.