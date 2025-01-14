Best of BCHL, both present and past, coming to Salmon Arm this weekend

Photo: Contributed

Salmon Arm will be hopping with hockey excitement this weekend, when the Silverbacks host the highly anticipated BCHL All-Star Weekend.

The Silverbacks are enjoying a fantastic season on the ice, and all-star weekend will give the organization a few days to have some fun and welcome the best players from around the province to the city.

“We are thrilled to host the BCHL All-Star Weekend here in our city, especially during a time when we typically don’t see as many visitors,” Silverbacks director of business operations Alexandra Miege says. “Having four of our Silverbacks players invited to participate in the event is a huge honour and adds a special local connection.

This event is particularly exciting for our youth, who get to experience hockey at its finest—whether they’re playing ball hockey at the outdoor festival, cheering on BCHL’s top talent during the skills competition, or watching hockey legends in the alumni and friends game. We think it will be a great event for fans of all ages.”

The great part is tickets for the games are available as day passes at Rogers Rink and are more than affordable. It’s $10 for adults, $5 for youth aged 12-18, and free admission for children under 12 who are wearing a hockey jersey.

The fun begins this Friday (Jan. 17) at Rogers Rink with the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League Top Prospects Game at 4:30 p.m., followed by the BCHL Top Prospects Game at 7:30 p.m. Both contests will feature the best young talent the leagues have to offer, with the BCHL rosters chock full of players who are committed to play in the NCAA at U.S. universities.

You don’t want to miss Saturday’s long list of fun, which includes a community festival between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Ross Street Plaza. There will be a beer garden hosted by Ricochet Brewing, outdoor ball hockey, children’s games, a variety of food trucks, coffee and hot chocolate stands, and warming stations.

The hockey will resume inside Rogers Rink at 2:30 with the VIJHL All-Star Game, followed by the Skills Competition at 5:30 p.m. and the Alumni Game at 6:30 p.m. A team of former Silverbacks stars, led by Andrew Ebbett, will take on a group of former BCHL stars like Geoff Courtnall and Dave Tomlinson in what promises be an entertaining affair. The BCHL alumni roster will also feature country music star Chad Brownlee, who played for the Vernon Vipers and was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks.

The event will then hit a crescendo with the BCHL All-Star Tournament on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The players will be divided into four teams of six skaters and one goalie for the three-on-three tournament.

Forwards Maddux Martin and Roenick Jodoin, and goaltender Andrew Ballantyne will represent Salmon Arm in the all-star game, while Martin and defenceman Ben MacBeath will be the Silverbacks suiting up in the top prospects match.

“Having four players selected to participate in the BCHL all-star weekend hosted in Salmon Arm is a great opportunity for our fans to see our guys compete against all the best players from the BCHL,” Silverbacks general manager and head coach Tyler Shattock says. “As an organization, all-star selections are always a reflection of the team and players we have around them.

“I know it’s a honour for those four players to be selected, but I’m sure they would tell you it’s because of the teammates around them as well.”

Tickets for BCHL All-Star Weekend can be found on the BCHL website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.