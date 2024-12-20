Annual Light A Bulb campaign to help build new ultrasound unit at VJH

When you’re anxious for answers about your health, any wait feels like an eternity

Photo: Contributed

Tania Robinson was 43 when she discovered a lump in her left breast. Because she has dense breast tissue, known as fibroglandular tissue, which can be hard to see on mammogram, her doctor sent her for an ultrasound. The ultrasound showed a concerning mass, so a day later, her doctor ordered an ultrasound-guided biopsy, which is less invasive than a regular biopsy.

It was confirmed: The lump was cancer

“I went in for my biopsy on a Thursday evening. At 3 p.m. the next day, my doctor called to confirm that the lump was cancer,” says Robertson, who lives in Vernon with her 13-year-old son. “For both me and my son, it was the moment that changed our whole world.”

The months that followed Robertson’s diagnosis were a blur of chemotherapy, surgeries and radiation treatments. She had a mastectomy of her left breast and lymph nodes removed. Six months later, she underwent a right breast mastectomy and reconstruction. Each new course of treatment or surgery was monitored with imaging, including ultrasounds, X-rays, MRIs and CT scans.

Photo: Contributed Tania Robinson and her son

When it comes to cancer, one image rarely tells the full story

“Depending on their condition, a patient may undergo multiple different types of imaging in the course of their diagnosis and treatment,” says Dr. Ed Hardy, Robertson’s oncologist at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“Much of my ability to make the best management decisions and increase optimal outcomes depends on patients, like Tania, having access to the right imaging at the right time.”

VJH’s imaging department is one of the busiest in the Interior. Demand for ultrasound, in particular, has skyrocketed, and wait times have doubled in the past three years. With an aging and rapidly growing population, demand for ultrasound at VJH is projected to increase 111% in the next decade.

“I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to get the imaging I need at VJH. I’ve been able to stay close to home, with my son, where it matters most,” Robertson says. “But I worry about others who might not be so lucky. With our region growing so rapidly, we need to expand to keep up.”

An ultrasound department to meet the needs of our community today—and tomorrow

Donations to this year’s Light A Bulb campaign will help bring the required ultrasound services to VJH as quickly as possible. When it’s done, VJH will have a completely new, modern and well-equipped ultrasound department capable of doing up to 5,000 more imaging tests each year.

“I’m sharing my story because we never know when we’re going to need access to these vital imaging machines,” Robertson says. “I never expected it. And I certainly never expected to need imaging as often as I do.”

Last year, Robertson had a hysterectomy to remove her ovaries over fears that the cancer would spread. Recently, after a series of additional ultrasounds and CT scans, she learned that the cancer has spread to her liver, lungs and back.

“To say that I’m devastated is an understatement,” Robertson says. “But I am still fighting—for me, and for all the other people in our community whose lives depend on access to medical imaging.”

If you’ve already given, thank you. If not, there’s still time

The community’s response to Robertson’s story and to the efforts to expand ultrasound services in the North Okanagan have been truly heartwarming. As we near the end of 2024, VJH Foundation wants to say a huge thank you to everyone for their generosity and open-hearted commitment to their community.

There is still time to give, and VJH Foundation welcomes your support, whether it’s donating online, calling at (250) 558-1362 or popping into the VJH Foundation office at the hospital.

With the postal strike having ended, there is also the option of mailing in your donation. So long as it’s postmarked by Dec. 31, a 2024 tax receipt will be issued.

Visit vjhfoundation.org for more information.

