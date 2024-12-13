Bring toy to Browns Socialhouse on Sunday, get meal at half price

Photo: Rick Mason, Unsplash

Coming off the success of its Starfish Pack Program fundraiser earlier this week, Browns Socialhouse in Vernon is now getting ready for its next event in support of the community.

Browns Socialhouse Village Green will be conducting a toy drive on Sunday, Dec. 15. Those who bring in a new, unwrapped toy worth at least $25 will get their delectable meal at half price.

“We collect toys throughout the whole year, and this is our big finale,” says Gerran Thorhaug, who owns and operates Browns Socialhouse Village Green.

Photo: Contributed

The toys collected will be given to Santas Anonymous Society North Okanagan, which collects gifts and distributes them to families who need them most. This year Santas Anonymous has teamed up with The Salvation Army in an effort to help as many families as possible.

Thorhaug is happy to see the two organizations come together, and that is why he is hoping to have a record turnout and ultimately a massive pile of toys at his restaurant next Sunday.

If you're unsure where to star, Lego and art supplies are high on the demand list this holiday season.

Earlier this week, Thorhaug hosted a Giving Tuesday event at Browns Socialhouse. A portion of all sales from the day went to the Starfish Pack Program, which was created by the Kalamalka Rotary Club in 2016. The program addresses this critical issue by providing weekly knapsacks filled with food sufficient for two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners, supplemented by fresh produce and snacks, for children to eat on the weekend.

The program is needed even more during the school holiday break, when children facing food insecurity are out of class for two and a half weeks.

So if you haven’t had a chance to support your community yet this holiday season, pick up a new, unwrapped toy and take it to Browns Socialhouse on Sunday, Dec. 15. You’ll receive your meal at half price and feel good knowing you put a smile on a young person’s face.

More information about Browns Socialhouse Village Green in Vernon can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.