Salmon Arm Curling Centre offers program to get everyone into roaring game

Photo: Salmon Arm Curling Centre

Curling is a fantastic sport, and not only because it gets you out of the house during those long, cold winter months.

Doug Murray is hoping people in the Shuswap will get on board and see for themselves just how much of a positive impact the roaring game can have on their lives.

The Salmon Arm Curling Centre general manager sees it first-hand at the rink, which buzzes all winter long with leagues featuring people of all ages and skill levels.

Photo: Contributed

“Social connections, especially in the winter, are important because you don’t get out as much,” Murray says. “The science certainly says the more social connections you have and the more friends you have, the happier a person’s life is. For our daytime curlers, it’s getting together and having lunch or coffee afterwards. And for our evening curlers, it’s about having a beer, a glass of wine or something else after the game—or during—and enjoying the company of others.

"Curling is something that you can do from nine to 99. There’s not an age group that can’t benefit from getting out of the house with old friends or making new ones.”

To encourage more people to get out of the house and start throwing stones in the house, Salmon Arm Curling Centre is offering the Learn to Curl program in the new year. The centre will host weekly sessions, available on various days and times to accommodate different schedules. For just $60, participants can attend six sessions, making it an affordable way to try something new or to refine your curling skills.

The Learn to Curl program is great not only for individuals, but also for local businesses looking for a unique team-building activity. Businesses can enrol groups of four to six people, and each group will be paired with a mentor to guide it through the six-week program.

“It’s getting them some of the basics about how to slide as well as how to play the game,” Murray says.

The Salmon Arm Curling Centre, which has been at the same location since 1979, boasts a six-sheet facility that hosts a range of leagues and social events. These include five daytime leagues, and two men’s, one women’s and two open evening leagues, including the popular Friday Social league. There is also a junior program and a stick league for curlers with physical limitations.

Anyone interested in taking part in the Learn to Curl program should send an email to Murray at [email protected].

More information about Salmon Arm Curling Club can be found on its website here.