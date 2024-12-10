Starfish Pack Program needs your help to feed hungry children in North Okanagan

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Donor Lloyd Davies, Starfish vice-president Darryl O'Brian, Community Foundation North Okanagan executive director Leanne Hammond and Starfish chairwoman Mary Jackson.

Imagine facing the weekend not knowing if there will be enough food at home. For too many students this is a harsh reality, as one in five children in B.C. experiences food insecurity due to rising food and housing costs that continue to burden families.

While school lunch programs help meet children’s needs during the week, weekends remain a significant challenge, leaving many families struggling to provide nutritious food. This impacts students’ ability to learn, with studies showing direct links between access to nutritious food and academic performance.

“Teachers and principals involved in the program comment on the students’ improved attendance, increased focus and ability to regulate,” Kalamalka Starfish Society president Mary Jackson says. “They tell us about how students run to pick up their bags of food and are very proud to be bringing it home, knowing that it will reduce family stress.”

The North Okanagan Starfish Pack Program was started nine years ago to fill this crucial gap for elementary and middle school students across the region. The program provides students in need with weekend food packs filled with two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, snacks and fresh produce—enough to sustain them until school resumes.

However, rising living costs have led to a growing number of students needing help. As a result, the Starfish Pack Program now serves more than 220 students each week at 20 locations across the North Okanagan.

“We are fortunate to have a team of dedicated volunteers to support the program—from delivering and sorting the food to packing the bags and taking them to schools,” Kalamalka Starfish Society vice-president Darryl O’Brian says. The program is supported by local partners including Kalamalka Rotary, Save-On-Foods-Village Green, School Districts 22 and 83, Keith Construction and Wayside. It’s a true community effort that addresses a vital need.

The Starfish Pack Program recently launched its holiday season fundraiser, aiming to raise funds that will cover 175 weekend packs for students throughout the school year. The total fundraising goal for this effort is $153,125, which will go towards covering the annual operating costs of $220,000 needed to keep the program running.

To make this possible, two generous partners have committed to matching donations up to $20,434.75. Bell Lumber and Pole is matching donations up to $10,434.75, while local philanthropists Lloyd Davies and Janet Armstrong are matching an additional $10,000—meaning every dollar given will be doubled to help students in need.

With more students than ever in need, additional funding is critical. Just $25 provides one weekend meal pack for a child, while $875 can support a student for an entire year. Every contribution helps ensure that children in the community have enough food to thrive and focus on their learning.

Donations can be made through the Starfish website here or by e-transferring to [email protected]. To follow Starfish activities and listen to program testimonials, visit its Facebook page here.

Thank you for being part of the fight against childhood hunger in the North Okanagan. Together, let’s make a lasting impact.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.