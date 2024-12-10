Ziola Design transforming homes and developments from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm

Photo: Contributed

Now is the perfect time to start planning your project for the upcoming year. Whether you're a homebuilder, homeowner or interior designer, Ziola Design brings expertise, creativity and dedication to every design.

Ziola Design is led by Brent Ziola, a Kelowna-based residential design specialist who branched out on his own nearly seven years ago. Since 2018, he has been transforming homes and developments across the Okanagan, proudly serving communities from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm.

Ziola Design specializes in building permit plans, additions, new builds and construction drawings, often tackling complex projects that require a detailed, hands-on approach.

Homeowners and builders seeking a reliable and dedicated design professional will find just that with Ziola Design. Ziola’s commitment to personal service ensures he’s always just a phone call away, ready to bring your vision to life with precision and care. This blend of expertise and personalized service makes Ziola Design a standout choice in the Okanagan.

Ziola’s dedication to staying current with the BC Building Code, Part 9, enables him to execute complex and precise designs. Ziola Design specializes in creating detailed permit drawings for homes under 600 square meters and up to three stories above grade. Many projects benefit from collaboration with professional engineers to ensure every detail is handled with care. This thoughtful and efficient approach offers homebuilders a streamlined process while respecting the vital roles of architects and engineers.

Ziola Design has been involved in a variety of residential projects throughout the Okanagan, including developments at Lakestone, McKinley Beach, Oliver Heights, Shuswap Estates and Black Mountain, to name a few. Whether you’re planning a dream home, new project or simple addition, Ziola Design offers thoughtful, tailored solutions to suit your needs. You can view examples of Ziola’s work on Instagram.

One of Ziola’s standout qualities is his ability to form close partnerships with other industry professionals, including interior designers. He often collaborates directly on projects, providing detailed working and building permit drawings, allowing designers to focus on their specialties.

Ziola Design exemplifies its commitment to customer service and quality through membership in the Building Designers Association of BC and accreditation with the Better Business Bureau. The business is also licensed in Kelowna and fully insured, ensuring that clients receive dependable service and peace of mind every step of the way.

As Ziola Design looks to expand services into the North Okanagan, the business is poised to bring its unique blend of personal service, technical expertise and practical design solutions to a broader audience.

“I really like helping people, taking somebody’s vision and executing on that, and knowing they’re happy with the result,” Ziola says. “That’s what I do it for.”

Discover more about Ziola Design on its website here.

