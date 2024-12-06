Zest Commercial Food Hub offering prizes for those who take part in survey

Photo: Contributed

Zest Commercial Food Hub, a key player in B.C.’s vibrant food and beverage sector, is currently in the process of updating its business plan, and it needs your help.

As part of this crucial strategy revamp, Zest is conducting a comprehensive market analysis survey designed to capture essential data on customer needs, market trends and competitive insights that will shape the hub’s future operations.

Photo: Contributed

Located within the BC Food Hub Network, an initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, Zest provides a dynamic shared-use facility tailored for food entrepreneurs. This state-of-the-art hub offers commercial processing space, cutting-edge equipment and expert mentorship to support both burgeoning and established food and agriculture businesses.

Zest also extends its services to individuals, offering cooking classes, home canning, food preservation workshops and facilities for processing wild game.

The insights gathered from this survey will play a pivotal role in guiding the strategic direction of Zest, ensuring that it continues to meet the evolving needs of its community and contributes effectively to strengthening local food systems.

Those who take part in the survey not only have the opportunity to influence the hub’s future, but they also will be entered to win one of two gourmet gift baskets, each valued at $160, brimming with some of Salmon Arm’s finest local produce. Another prize up for grabs is tickets to the BCHL all-star game, which will be played on Jan. 19 at Rogers Rink.

Zest appreciates the time and input of each participant, recognizing that their feedback is invaluable in fostering a resilient and thriving local food economy.

Click here to take part in the survey. More information about Zest Commercial Food Hub can be found on its website here.

