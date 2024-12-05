Silverbacks celebrate season with Teddy Bear Toss, holiday jerseys, family skate

Photo: Contributed The scene from last year's Teddy Bear Toss game.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are getting into the holiday spirit this weekend, and they want as many people as possible to join in on the fun.

After all, the weekend will be as much about winning as it is about supporting the community.

The “Holidays in the Jungle” weekend gets started on Friday night (Dec. 6), when the Silverbacks will host the Cranbrook Bucks at 7 o’clock in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Attendees are encouraged to bring new toys or warm clothing, which will be exchanged for a teddy bear to toss onto the ice when the Silverbacks score their first goal. All donations from this heartfelt tradition will benefit The Salvation Army, supporting those in need during the holiday season.

Adding to the spirit of generosity, Second Harvest Food Bank will also be present on Friday night, collecting vital food donations to combat local food insecurity.

Photo: Contributed

The best part? Kids 12 and under get in free, with the purchase of an adult ticket, thanks to Gentech Engineering.

The holiday cheer continues on Saturday (Dec. 7), when the Silverbacks will host the Brooks Bandits at 6 p.m. This will be the last chance for fans to see the Silverbacks in their festive holiday jerseys, which are being auctioned off to raise funds. The auction, accessible at www.32auctions.com/SBholiday, will not only offer fans a memorable keepsake but also contribute a portion of the proceeds to Second Harvest, further supporting the food bank’s critical mission. The auction is live now and will close on Dec. 8 at noon.

Once again, kids 12 and under get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket, this time thanks to Buena Vista Lane Townhomes.

Saturday night’s clash against Brooks will be Salmon Arm’s final home game before Christmas, but the team will still be in the holiday spirit when they return to Rogers Arena on Dec. 29 for a tilt with the Vernon Vipers. Fans will be encouraged to strap on the blades and hit the ice after the match for the “Skate with the Backs” promotion. Fans will be able to join the players on the ice, creating lasting memories and a deeper connection with the team.

Silverbacks season tickets for the 2024-25 season are still available, offering numerous perks like game priority, playoff discounts and exclusive member benefits.

The Silverbacks are going strong on the ice, compiling a 16-5-3 record that is good for third place in the BCHL’s Interior East Division. They are just three points back of the division-leading Penticton Vees and just one behind the Bandits, which means Saturday night’s clash should be a doozy.

For more details on tickets and schedules, visit the Silverbacks website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.