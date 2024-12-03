Browns Socialhouse donating portion of proceeds to Starfish Pack Program today

Contributed

Gerran Thorhaug and his team at Browns Socialhouse in Vernon have been steadfast supporters of the Starfish Pack Program since its inception in the city eight years ago.

That is why Thorhaug is fired up for today (Dec. 3)—also known as Giving Tuesday—which is when Browns Socialhouse will donate a portion of its sales to the Starfish program. Thorhaug, who owns and operates Browns Socialhouse Village Green, is encouraging other restaurants and businesses to do the same. It doesn’t have to be on Giving Tuesday, but before the school holiday break would be best.

Approximately one in five children in B.C. live in poverty, often going without healthy meals for extended periods. The Starfish Pack Program, created by the Kalamalka Rotary Club in 2016, addresses this critical issue by providing weekly knapsacks filled with food sufficient for two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners, supplemented by fresh produce and snacks, for children to eat on the weekend.

Photo: Contributed

Thorhaug says there were three students who needed to utilize the Starfish program when his daughter first started elementary school, but there were 13 last year when she graduated. Overall, the community-driven initiative has grown significantly from a pilot program of 20 packs to filling approximately 240 knapsacks each week, with support from local schools, Save-On-Foods and numerous community partners.

In other words, the situation is not getting any better. In addition, the holiday break is often the toughest time for children experiencing food insecurity because they are away from school for two and a half weeks.

Giving Tuesday would be a great time to offer your support and get a delicious meal at the same time.

“We’re super excited to be able to donate a portion of our sales,” Thorhaug says. “What I’m asking is for other businesses, either on Giving Tuesday or any Tuesday—or any day—to help raise money for the Starfish Pack Program.”

Thorhaug’s commitment to his community during the holiday season extends beyond financial donations. Browns Socialhouse is once again hosting its annual Holiday Toy Drive, with the last day to donate Dec. 14. Patrons are encouraged to bring in a new, unwrapped toy worth at least $20 to receive a $10 gift card for use in January at Browns Socialhouse.

So grab a toy and head to Browns Socialhouse on Tuesday. It will be a scrumptious way to help the Vernon community and make the holiday season brighter for all children.

More information about Browns Socialhouse Village Green in Vernon can be found on its website here. To donate directly to the Starfish Pack Program, visit its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.