Christmas Cheer Fund accepting donations until Dec. 31, Donation Station fun happens this week

Photo: Contributed Ginger Teale, left, of Jardine's Domaine and David Fuoco of McAllister & Howard Clothiers in the cozy, holiday photo booth.

Giving is always fun.

BC Interior Community Foundation is making the feeling of kindness even more rewarding this holiday season with its Christmas Cheer Donation Station, which opens today (Dec. 3) on Giving Tuesday and continues until Saturday, Dec. 7, at 250 Victoria St. in Kamloops.

The Donation Station is just one part of the Christmas Cheer Fund, a tradition established by the staff at the Kamloops Daily News in the early 1990s that continues to bring joy and assistance to the local community during the festive season. This fund, now managed by the BCICF supports various local charities by providing much-needed funds during the holidays.

The enduring success of the Christmas Cheer Fund is a testament to the collective generosity of the Kamloops community and its commitment to supporting one another. It preserves the legacy of the original Christmas Cheer campaign and also ensures its sustainability through an endowed fund, which allocates a small percentage of yearly donations to continue supporting holiday cheer initiatives indefinitely.

You can donate to the Christmas Cheer Fund any time before Dec. 31, but when you do so this week you can make it even more memorable with the Donation Station. It offers festive activities, including a cozy holiday photo booth sponsored by The Fireplace Centre, and a Winter Wonderland Selfie Station, complete with a giant, four-foot illuminated “CHEER” marquee letters provided by Be Our Guest Events and Decor.

These features promise to capture the magic of the season and offer memorable photo opportunities for all who visit the Christmas Cheer Donation Station. It is open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for the next four days.

Photo: Contributed

As part of the festivities, merchants on the 200 block of Victoria Street will be hosting a block party on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7. Businesses will be offering entertainment, delicious Christmas treats and festive sales—all while helping to raise funds for the Christmas Cheer Fund.

“By donating to the Christmas Cheer Fund, you are helping these charities provide vital services that offer comfort, dignity and hope to our neighbours in need,” BC Interior Community Foundation executive director Wenda Noonan says. “This is a chance to come together as a community and make a real impact in the lives of those who need it most.”

The Christmas Cheer Fund has been a beacon of hope for over 30 years, supporting people in need during the holiday season. This year, donations will benefit three pivotal community organizations: Centre for Seniors Information, which enhances seniors’ lives; BGC Kamloops Journey Fund, which aids those affected by trauma; and Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, which offers refuge for women and children escaping violence.

Everyone is encouraged over the next four days to bring their friends, family members and colleagues down to 250 Victoria St. to join the festive fun and make the holiday season better for the entire community.

In addition to the Christmas Cheer Donation Station, people can support the fund online at bcicf.ca/giving/christmas-cheer/ or in person at the BCICF office, which is located at 2-219 Victoria St., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Donations can also be made at the Castanet Kamloops’ office, which is located at 102-635 Victoria St., between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

BCICF, which is celebrating its 40th birthday this year, has connected generous individuals with meaningful causes, creating more than 200 endowed funds that continue to strengthen and support local communities.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.