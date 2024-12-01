Generous donors will support A Place to Call Home fundraiser on Giving Tuesday

Photo: Contributed

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Okanagan Village Housing Society invites you to make a lasting impact on Vernon’s future. As housing costs challenge the community, the society is working toward solutions with its A Place to Call Home fundraiser, dedicated to building affordable rental units.

What is A Place to Call Home?

This campaign supports the development of 96 affordable rental units on a two-acre site at 6545 Okanagan Landing Rd. With construction set to begin in spring 2025, this multi-family complex will feature one- to four-bedroom units, providing homes for more than 200 individuals, including families, singles and seniors who serve Vernon in roles across health care, education, retail and essential services.

Giving Tuesday matching gift opportunity

On Giving Tuesday, the society has a unique opportunity to amplify your support. Thanks to two generous donations—$50,000 from Don Searle and Laura Gosset, and $30,000 from Lloyd Davies and Janet Armstrong—every dollar raised on Giving Tuesday will be matched up to an incredible $80,000. This means every donation, large or small, will be doubled, going twice as far to support Vernon’s growing need for affordable housing.

“We have both worked extensively in the real estate industry in Vernon and understand the importance of access to affordable housing,” Searle and Gosset say. “In our opinion, it is crucial to the quality of life and contributes to a thriving local economy. We are thrilled to be able to give back to Vernon, a community we formerly called home.”

Adds Davies and Armstrong: “We are happy to support the OKVHS in their quest to provide safe, stable and affordable housing where rents are based on income. Helping families and pensioners to access good housing will help stabilize and strengthen our community. It’s a win-win. We are providing $30,000 to the matching pool to encourage others to give what they can to help meet the $1 million goal.”

The Urgency

With Vernon’s vacancy rate below 1% and rental costs steadily increasing, affordable housing is critical. Employers are challenged to attract and retain workers. Current one-bedroom units are listed for more than $2,000 per month, causing many to decide between rent and groceries or to move out of the community.

Everyone deserves A Place to Call Home. Invest in the future growth and stability of our community by making a tax-deductible donation.

Donate today, as every dollar counts and doubles your impact.

