The Mustard Seed helps Kamloops most vulnerable community members

When it comes to sheltering the homeless and helping those in need, The Mustard Seed in Kamloops continues to extend a helping hand.

As it has done in Kamloops since taking over the operations of the New Life Mission 2018, The Mustard Seed serves the community, and this year has three shelters—one primarily for women escaping abusive relationships, another that is co-ed and a temporary winter shelter.

The Westend Shelter for men and women has 22 mats and has been 80% to 100% full in the last three months, according to Mustard Seed officials. The Harbour House Women’s Shelter has 12 beds and has not been under 50% full in the last six months. For a third year, a temporary winter shelter, The Yacht Club, was set up in Kamloops in October. With 20 mats it has been between 90% and 100% full during November.

“We are trying to meet the increasing need in Kamloops,” says The Mustard Seed’s communications manager Deon Watson, adding her organization has never seen the situation as bad as it is now.

The growing need has prompted The Mustard Seed, which also has operations in five other communities—Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Grand Prairie and Medicine Hat. A seventh location is soon to open in Saskatoon—to be more creative than in the past, partnering with other agencies to help those who need assistance.

“If we do not have the specific resources to help, we can direct the person to an agency that does,” said Watson.

With the start of winter, that cross-agency collaboration is even more important.

The Mustard Seed relies, in large part, on donations and with Giving Tuesday coming up next week, it is a good time to help the organization with a donation.

Until midnight on Giving Tuesday (Dec. 3), donations to the Mustard Seed will be matched by its donor partner the Arnie J. Charbonneau Foundation.

Each Mustard Seed location tailors its services to the community, to make sure it is providing what is needed there. One example is the school lunch program at the Red Deer location, something that other Mustard Seed locations do not offer.

“We do it there because that is a need that has been identified there,” said Watson.

In addition to its shelters, The Mustard Seed locations also offer meals, clothing and other services, some specific to their community.

Each year it helps hundreds of people, people like Ray, a man in his 60s, who found himself homeless after retiring from his job as a school board employee and moving back to his hometown to be near his aging parents. But when his father passed away, and he was forced out of the family home by another relative, Ray found himself with nowhere to go.

“I don’t know where I’d be without The Mustard Seed,” says Ray. “They gave me the tools to move forward. Without them, a lot of people wouldn’t be eating, wouldn’t have a place to sleep and might end up doing things they shouldn’t just to survive.”

Now, Ray is working on rebuilding his life. He’s looking for affordable housing where he can live on his pension and even thinking about finding work again. “I’ve still got a lot left in me,” he says. “I’m strong and determined. I’ve been through so much, but I’m not done yet. The Mustard Seed gave me that extra push to keep going.”

Ray hopes people understand how much their support matters. “If you ever wonder what it’s like, I’d say go try a night in the shelter,” he says. “Go in like anyone else and use their services. You’ll see. They give you dignity and help you find your way back. The people here care. They’re not just doing a job—they really want to help.”

Through tears, he expresses his gratitude.

“The people who donate to The Mustard Seed have good hearts. They must know what it’s like to go through tough times. It can happen to anyone. I mean, how many of us are just one paycheck away from losing everything?”

“The best part about this place is the kindness, having someone there who cares. That’s what gets you through. Without that, the world would be such a mean place.”

Looking ahead, Ray feels hopeful for the first time in a long time.

“I don’t know where I’d be without The Mustard Seed,” he says. “It’s more than just a place — it’s a lifeline for people like me trying to find our way back.”

You can help those in the Kamloops area by making a donation to The Mustard Seed.

Life-changing impacts happen when communities come together and The Mustard Seed is doing its part to help lead the way and help Kamloops most vulnerable community members.

For more information, go to The Mustard Seed website, TheSeed.ca/givingtuesdayyka.

