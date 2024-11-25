Ryan's story of hope commemorates National Addictions Awareness Week

Photo: Contributed

Ryan Deneault, a proud member of the Skeetchestn Indian Band and long-time Kamloops resident, is hoping his personal experiences will inspire change and promote healing in the community. After a decades-long struggle with addiction, Deneault’s story is one of resilience, reconnection to his roots and the transformative power of support.

This week is National Addictions Awareness Week, an opportunity to engage communities, amplify voices and promote pathways to healing for individuals and families impacted by substance use and addiction.

Deneault's journey illustrates the profound impact of trauma, cultural disconnection and the systemic barriers of addiction. Yet, this journey also brings attention to the transformative power of community support, access to culturally sensitive care and the determination to heal.

“Addiction isn’t a choice—it’s a response to pain, disconnection and trauma,” Deneault says. “The love and support I received from family, friends and the community saved my life. For me and I hope many others, National Addictions Awareness Week will be a time to reflect on how we can better show up for ourselves and others in the fight against addiction.”

Addiction Matters Kamloops is collaborating with Deneault this year to share his story of hope so that others can find inspiration, as well as resources to support their journey from addiction to wellness.

“National Addictions Awareness Week reminds us that no one is alone in their struggle,” Deneault says. “By fostering understanding and building stronger connections as a community, we can help pave the way for so many in our community who need that help and hope to find healing.”

If you are looking for resources, help is available.

If you or a loved one, friend or colleague are experiencing an addiction, please reach out for help. There are social agencies in communities and in the region that are here to help you get on the pathway of healing.

A good start is to reach out to the United Way BC’s 211 by:

• Calling 2-1-1 (for emergencies call 9-1-1 instead)

• Texting 2-1-1

• Visiting www.bc.211.ca

Help is free, confidential and available 24/7.

Below is an excerpt from “Ryan’s Story of Hope.”

From the Beginning

Every story about addiction is unique, and my story is no different.

My name is Ryan Deneault, I'm a Skeetchestn Indian Band member and a fourth-generation British settler in the Interior of British Columbia. I was born in Prince George, where my dad was playing pro hockey in the Western Hockey League. Shortly after I was born, my mom and dad moved back to Kamloops.

Living with Addiction

At 19, I had started my career with Costco Wholesale, moving to Kamloops and then Grand Prairie chasing my dream of advancement. I settled down with my first wife and had a child.

I start to notice that when I went to the pub with my friends to watch a sporting event, some of them would have a drink or two, socialize, watch the game, and head home.

That was never the way my night went. If I was having a drink, I was getting drunk.

For various reasons, my first wife and I were unable to make it. We spent a year trying to make it work and were unable to find common ground. This was devastating to me. I never wanted my daughter to experience a split family, and yet here we were.

My wife moved to Kelowna and took my daughter with her. That was a very painful experience. I did not deal with this in a good way. I began drinking more and more until one night a friend of mine invited me to an after party. That night I was introduced to cocaine. I immediately fell in love with that drug. I was able to stay ‘sober’ longer. For some reason, cocaine calmed me. It wasn’t long until that led to regular use. These after parties led to all kinds of different drug use including crack cocaine. I’ve used almost every substance. Thankfully, I never used the needle.

After a few years, I moved to Kamloops and then eventually to Castlegar. There, I became a real estate agent. I’ve always been a good salesman, so I excelled quickly in this new industry. I can tell you that it is not a good thing to be receiving large cheques with very little expenses when you are struggling with misuse. My life was very quickly unmanageable.

At the age of 29 I was forced to have a long hard look at my life. The alcohol, cocaine, and now crack cocaine became unmanageable.

I needed help.

The rest of Ryan’s Story of Hope can be read on the blog of his Healing Between Worlds website.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.