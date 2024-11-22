Write your story, build a legacy of giving through BC Interior Community Foundation

Photo: BCICF The Harrington Family Fund, established in 1989, is one of the first legacy funds established at the BC Interior Community Foundation. Founded by Paddy and Val Harrington in honour of Paddy's parents, this fund stands as a lasting tribute to their family's cherished heritage. It supports organizations that promote sportsmanship in amateur sports and encourage the preservation and participation in musical traditions. Pictured are Paddy and Val Harrington with their granddaughter, Anola Bruneau.

Have you ever wondered how your life could make a lasting impact on the place you call home? Imagine creating something that not only reflects your values but continues to benefit your community for generations to come. That’s exactly what leaving a legacy can do—and the BC Interior Community Foundation is here to help you make it happen.

For the past 40 years, the foundation has connected generous individuals with meaningful causes, creating more than 200 endowed funds that continue to strengthen and support local communities.

By creating a permanent endowment fund, your donation is invested to grow over time. The principal remains untouched, while the earned interest is used every year to support local charities and initiatives. It’s a simple but powerful way to ensure your generosity keeps working long after you’re gone.

“When you give to the BC Interior Community Foundation, you’re giving for life, and you’re giving even after you’re gone," says Wenda Noonan, executive director of the BC Interior Community Foundation.

“What makes this opportunity even more special is how accessible it is. Almost everyone can fit legacy giving into their charitable plans. A fund can be started with as little as $5,000, and donors have five years to build it up. Whether it’s a single contribution or gradual gifts over time, establishing an endowed fund will create a ripple effect of positive change for the community.”

What’s more, you decide where your fund’s support goes—whether it’s education, youth programs or scholastic awards, the arts or environmental projects. Your legacy becomes a reflection of the causes closest to your heart, ensuring your passion for your community lives on.

As the BC Interior Community Foundation celebrates 40 years of service, they invite you to be part of this legacy of giving. Starting a fund or contributing to an existing one is your opportunity to create a connection that endures—a gift that speaks to your love for your community and your belief in a brighter tomorrow.

Your story, your values and your generosity can shape the future of Kamloops. Why not take that step today? The BC Interior Community Foundation is ready to guide you through the process and help you leave a gift that will truly stand the test of time.

The office is open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To speak to Noonan directly, email [email protected] or call 250.434.6995.