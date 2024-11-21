Business leader greatly affected by cancer leads fundraising push for SOSMF

Photo: Contributed

Gerry Turchak has been profoundly affected by cancer like few others.

He lost his wife, Sandra, to the disease over two decades ago and currently stands by his son, Brent, who is battling skin cancer. He also has suffered the loss of his mother, father and six-year-old brother, along with several close relatives and friends, to the relentless disease.

Those horrible life experiences are a big reason why the Penticton resident, who owns Brutus Truck Bodies by Nor-Mar Industries, is doing everything in his power to support those who treat and are trying to eliminate cancer.

In 2021, Turchak and his business stepped forward as the inaugural Giving Tuesday Champion for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, igniting a campaign that matches donations and magnifies the community’s impact. To date, this initiative has gathered nearly $1.5 million for medical initiatives in the South Okanagan.

Turchak has stepped up once again this year. All donations made in November during the SOSMF’s fourth annual GivingTuesday will be matched—up to $75,000—by Brutus Truck Bodies by Nor-Mar Industries. You can donate here.

“I’ve given, number one, because cancer has been a big part of my family … my parents, I lost a six-year-old brother,” says Turchak, who was 13 when his brother passed away. “I have three living sisters that have been all affected. My own son has been fighting for over 20 years and is in remission again. So it’s affected me personally.

“Number two is I honestly think if we can do anything to help the situation through contributions or hard work or donations, the business community should if they’re able to.”

The SOSMF campaign to expand the PRH oncology department aims to alleviate the burden on South Okanagan families by reducing the need to travel long distances for care and by easing the significant emotional and financial strain that brings. It will signal marked improvement in the quality of health care for the growing population in Penticton and surrounding areas, such as Princeton, Summerland, Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos. The expanded oncology department is scheduled to open in July 2025, with more treatment bays and staff members.

“It’s vitally important,” Turchak says. “If you want to look at the hospital as a whole structure, it was old and neglected and in dire need of improvement. So it started with the Dave Kampe addition through his wonderful contributions, and that part of the hospital is fantastic and upgraded to wonderful standards, and certain other parts of it have been pushed aside—one of them being the oncology department, which was in dire need of a facelift and expansion.

“A lot of cancer patients had to go to Kelowna or Vancouver or Victoria to get treatments. This addition and improvement will enhance the facilities that we have and enable us to address cancer problems locally and much, much quicker, saving us tremendous expense and hardship going elsewhere.”

If you or your business would like to donate to the GivingTuesday campaign, visit the SOSMF website here.

Contributed