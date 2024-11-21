Vernon Presents: A Festival of Crafts offers unique, handmade items from across Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

Looking for that unique Christmas gift you won’t be able to find anywhere else?

Or perhaps you need something special for holiday party, like candles, salsa, alcohol or table linens.

Look no further than the 23rd annual Vernon Presents: A Festival of Crafts, which will be taking place this Friday (Nov. 22) and Saturday (Nov. 23) at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

This popular event, known for its expansive showcase of handmade items, draws artisans and attendees from across the Okanagan Valley and beyond.

Celebrating 23 years of tradition, Vernon Presents features more than 150 vendors, offering a diverse array of products from paintings and artisan pottery to hand-crafted candles, jewelry and even gourmet food items like homemade salsa. Whether you're searching for unique holiday gifts or something special for yourself, this festival promises an exceptional variety of crafts, all handmade with care throughout the Interior.

Vendors come from all over, including the Kootenays, the Lower Mainland and even Alberta. The show is a must for anyone wishing to find that perfect, unique Christmas item that they would not be able to find anywhere else.

This year’s show builds on the success of previous festivals, which have consistently drawn praise for their well-organized layout and the high quality of craftsmanship displayed. Among the vendors, some have been participating since the event’s inception, reflecting the enduring community spirit and commitment to excellence that Vernon Presents embodies.

Admission to the festival is $4, but children aged 12 and under can get in for free. With free parking available on site, it’s an accessible outing for families and craft enthusiasts alike. In keeping with its community focus, the festival will continue its longstanding tradition of donating a portion of the proceeds to the North Okanagan Hospice House, a gesture that honours the legacy of show founder Olive Dent.

Vernon Presents is a celebration of local talent and a community gathering that offers something for everyone, making it the premier craft show to attend this winter in the Okanagan.

For more information on the show, visit its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.