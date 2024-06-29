Van Alphen Advisory Team will help you navigate new capitals gains rules

Photo: Contributed Robert Van Alphen, left, and Felicia Cartier lead the Van Alphen Advisory Team.

Canada’s 2024 federal budget introduced significant changes to the capital gains tax rules that will affect both individuals and corporations. These alterations have sparked a great deal of discussion and planning among taxpayers, especially those who anticipate realizing substantial capital gains.

Until this past Tuesday, when a capital property—excluding one’s principal residence—was sold at a profit, only 50% of the capital gain was taxable. However, the new rules have increased this inclusion rate to 66.67% for certain gains realized from June 25, 2024, onwards. This means a higher portion of capital gains are subject to tax, impacting the overall tax liability for investors.

For corporations and trusts, this higher inclusion rate of 66.67% applies to all gains realized after June 25, 2024. However, individual taxpayers will experience a slightly different approach. Individuals will still benefit from the current 50% inclusion rate on the first $250,000 of capital gains each year. Any gains exceeding this threshold after June 25 will be taxed at the new 66.67% rate. This threshold is not prorated for 2024, which means gains realized before this date are taxed entirely under the existing 50% rate.

In terms of effective tax rates for individuals, this adjustment represents a substantial increase. These changes also affect the tax strategy around capital gains, particularly concerning the timing of disposals.

Moreover, the lifetime capital gains exemption, which benefits individuals selling qualified small business corporation shares or qualified farm or fishing property, increased to $1.25 million from its previous level of $1,016,836. This exemption, however, might not fully offset the impact of the higher inclusion rate for gains exceeding this new limit.

Planning is also crucial for estates, as the deemed disposition rules at death will mean that gains above $250,000 will be taxed at the new, higher rate. Strategies might include managing the timing and the nature of asset transfers to minimize taxable gains.

Overall, while the new capital gains tax rules aim primarily at high-income Canadians with substantial non-registered gains, the broader implications suggest that many may need to reassess their investment and tax strategies. Proactive planning, including consulting with tax advisors, will be essential to navigate these changes effectively.

The Van Alphen Advisory Team in Penticton is part of CIBC Wood Gundy and can help you navigate this new landscape.

You can set up a meeting with the Van Alphen Advisory Team by calling (250) 770-2116 or emailing [email protected]. You can also visit the website here to learn more and can read its disclaimer here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.