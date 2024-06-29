Wangler Electric offers 'power you can trust,' automation and community support

Photo: Contributed

Wangler Electric is lighting up more than just homes and businesses in the South Okanagan.

It is creating a brighter future for the entire area.

Founded on strong, personal values of small-town origins and family ties, Wangler Electric focuses on both innovation and community connection. The company is run by Reagan Wangler and Caroline Perron, who both come from small Canadian towns themselves and have brought their hard working and community minded ideals with them to Osoyoos.

“It’s tied to our personal values. We care about giving back,” Perron says. “There’s lots of fun things that you get to participate in when you’re one of the businesses that connects the community.”

Wangler Electric has jumped into the community with both feet. Gemstone Lights, a customizable lighting solution the company installs, are now illuminating local landmarks like the Osoyoos arena, enhancing the community spirit by changing colours to match the excitement of the games. The lights can also be found at Junction 3 Coffee House, another Osoyoos landmark.

The company offers everything from installing solar panels to creating full home automation systems with productions like Lutron Automated Shade solutions, multi-room audio systems, Gemstone Lights and Control4 Smart Homes products.

The company’s innovative approach to modernization extends to electric vehicle charger installations and specialized services for custom homes, where homeowners can integrate custom lighting and blinds into the initial electrical design. Wangler Electric handles everything from programming to installation, making high-tech solutions accessible to homeowners.

The slogan at Wangler Electric is “Power you can trust,” which reflects its commitment to providing reliable solutions and removing the hassle for homeowners who might feel overwhelmed by new electrical technologies.

“We’re a small company that will come and help you solve your problems, taking the pain away for homeowners of having to think of all this new electrical stuff,” Perron says.

The best part is Wangler Electric is local and part of the community, which means it serves friends and neighbours from Osoyoos to Penticton to Keremeos and all points in between. If there is an issue, Wangler Electric is just a phone call away.

As the future of home and business electrical needs evolve, so does Wangler Electric, ensuring it is not only meeting the demands of today but leading the way into tomorrow. With a commitment to community and innovation, Wangler Electric is your one-stop shop for electrical and home automation solutions.

For more information about Wangler Electric, visit its website here.

