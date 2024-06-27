1&2 Electric offers bright ideas and powerful solutions

Photo: 1&2 Electric

Time is the testament when it comes to 1&2 Electric Ltd.

The Vernon company has been in business since Nick Schuck opened the doors in 1969, which tells you all you need to know about its status as an elite provider of electrical and communication services in the B.C. Interior.

1&2 Electric is still in the family, now owned by Nick's son, Al, and it stands out among the rest thanks to that deep experience, its broad service capabilities and a firm commitment to customer satisfaction.

The family-owned aspect of the business means it benefits from a continuity of leadership that ensures consistency and personal dedication often seen in successful family operations. This aspect, coupled with a diverse team of qualified professionals, enables 1&2 Electric to offer innovative solutions alongside time-tested methods.

Its service offerings are comprehensive, spanning from simple home installations to complex industrial systems involving programmable logic controllers. 1&2 Electric can take on large industrial projects like breweries, asphalt plants, printing presses and wood chopping plants, but it can go even bigger, providing services for hospitals, waste treatment facilities, water systems and airports.

This versatility is enhanced by its ability to handle emergency calls 24 hours a day and seven days a week, showcasing its reliability and commitment to client needs.

The company’s solid reputation is bolstered by high-profile projects and clientele. It has completed projects for major corporations like Tolko Industries, RONA and Walmart. 1&2 Electric also offers unique services such as a bucket truck and full data-networking capabilities—two aspects of the business that sets it apart in the Interior.

With a robust administrative structure supporting its operations, 1&2 Electric ensures all projects are handled professionally and efficiently. The presence of a structured administrative team, including a general manager, estimating team, financial controller and others, ensures that projects are well-managed and that the business operations are smooth and professional.

This operational excellence, combined with a focus on exceeding client expectations, has allowed 1&2 Electric to remain a preferred choice in the electrical services sector for decades.

To learn more about 1&2 Electric and how it can help your home or business, visit its website here.

