Pinnacles FC season wraps up on a high note for the program

Photo: Contributed

In a remarkable display of talent and hard work, one boy and two girls from Pinnacles FC represented their regions at the B.C. Games this year.

The young athletes were part of a larger contingent of 430 youths who participated in the Pinnacles program from across the south Okanagan, including 86 from Oliver, 79 from Osoyoos, 15 from Keremeos, and 150 from Penticton.

Photo: Contributed

The season also saw an impressive turnout of 632 Timbits players, with 95 in Oliver, 64 in Osoyoos, 28 in Peachland, 140 in Summerland, and 305 in Penticton. Additionally, 204 Excelsior players competed across various age groups, showcasing the depth of local talent.

The season culminated in a successful jamboree June 22, drawing wide support from the community.

The combined efforts of players, coaches and supporters made the season a memorable one, say program officials, with a total of 1,300 players participating across all age groups and regions.

Organizers extended heartfelt thanks to all volunteers and junior coaches for their dedication and effort throughout the year.

The strong turnout and enthusiastic participation underscored the vibrant soccer culture in the community, setting a positive tone for future seasons, said officials.

According to organizers of the jamboree, the event highlighted the generosity of local businesses, including Benjamin Moore, Gametime Sport, Eyebrain Fix, Starbucks, GardenWorks, The Canary, Naramata Cafe, Neighbourhood Brewing, Save-On-Foods, Sport Chek, Penticton Golf and Country Club, Quality Greens, T-Bones, Banister Ford and Kia, Murray's GM and the Lakeside Resort.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.