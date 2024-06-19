Five reasons why FIAT 500e is fantastic battery electric vehicle option

Photo: Contributed

The FIAT 500 has always embodied the future of sustainable transportation. Now it raises the bar with the introduction of the All-New 2024 FIAT 500e battery electric vehicle, or BEV. FIAT is reinventing ‘la dolce vita’—Italian for ‘the sweet life’—with this new edition.

Here are five pros about the 2024 FIAT 500e:

1. Government rebates

After $9,000 in government rebates, owners can get into the FIAT 500E BEV at Parkers Chrysler for $33,090, plus applicable taxes and fees. The federal incentive is applied after the tax, and it’s Canada’s lowest manufacturer suggested retail price BEV.

If you’re wondering if an electric vehicle is right for you, Parkers also offers long- and short-term leasing options. Starting at $99 per week, this is a great opportunity to save money if you decide a BEV is right for you.

“With the push by the government to go green, British Columbia residents are eligible for some of the largest federal and provincial rebates in the country,” Parkers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealer principal Jim Tabler says. “Parkers is ready to sit with you and work through these rebate opportunities to make sure you qualify for the maximum you are entitled to.”

2. Fuel efficiency

With a fuel efficiency rating of 2.7 litres equivalent/100 km or 105 miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent in city driving, the FIAT 500e is perfect for your daily routine, with a travelling range up to 227 kilometres. How much money can you save? As an example, the owner of 2015 Acura ILX can save $2,150.88 per year on fuel if they switched to the FIAT 500e BEV.

You can enjoy HOV lane access, regardless of passenger number, as electric vehicles display an official decal.

3. Performance

The FIAT 500e BEV is engineered to work in all weather conditions. Performance depends on many factors, and with preparation and knowledge your car will be ready to power through the cold.

“It’s great for use as a daily commuter vehicle or weekly ‘grocery getter’ or anything in between,” Tabler says. “The FIAT 500e is suited perfectly for the Okanagan climate and lifestyle.”

Modern battery electric vehicles can perform as well as traditional gas powered vehicles in terms of speed and acceleration—and often better. BEVs can accelerate quicker because the electric motors have more overall torque and can use 100% of it at zero revolutions per minute. With acceleration, BEVs provide extraordinary driving experiences that gas-powered vehicles can’t match.

“It features a sophisticated electric drive module and a 400-volt, 42 kilowatt-hour battery, and boasts 118 horsepower, with 162 pound-feet of torque for extended range and an extraordinary driving experience,” Tabler says.

4. Charging options

The FIAT 500e RED BEV has powerful charging options making it compatible with three solutions. They are:

• Level 1 – plug into a household 110-volt outlet.

• Level 2 – even faster charging with higher voltage and current via a 240-volt outlet. This requires professional installation.

• Level 3 – Direct current charging up to 600 volts and 400 amps for safe, super fast charging.

A Level 2 Free2Move home charger box system is available to purchase through Mopar. The system charges from 40% to 100% in just two hours and 40 minutes. Free2Move is Stellantis’ 360-degree ecosystem, delivering seamless charging and energy management for all your EV needs.

5. Green car of the year

It combines smart, Italian design with a state-of-the-art, high-voltage battery system—delivering a uniquely exhilarating electric vehicle driving experience. The FIAT 500e RED BEV was named the 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal.

“We are proud that the FIAT 500e has been named 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year in North America by Green Car Journal,” Tabler says.

The vehicle has also won more than 40 international awards for design and zero tail-pipe emission technology.

Welcome to the FIAT electric era.

More information about Parkers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram can be found on its website here.

