Secluded glamping experience above Rock Creek is calling your name

There is getting away.

And then there is getting away.

If you are looking to do the latter, Wildlife Ranch has the perfect option. The company offers the ability to escape the city and really embrace the tranquility of nature with a unique glamping experience in the serene mountains above Rock Creek.

Situated 15 kilometres off the highway, this secluded, off-grid retreat offers an unrivalled escape in the heart of the wilderness.

There is no cell service, and that’s what makes it great.

Guests will enjoy complete privacy, as it is the only guest site on the property with no nearby neighbours. They won’t be completely on their own, as Wildlife Ranch owner Gina Goosen’s home is not too far away.

“They just love the atmosphere of being out in the wilderness but still having that security that we the homeowners are close by,” Goosen says.

The wall tent is fully equipped with all the essentials for a comfortable stay, including cooking utensils, camp stove with propane, cool boxes for food storage, firewood, fresh water, small solar unit for lighting, and chairs and tables.

The site boasts an outdoor shower that was recently made operational, and plans are underway to enhance relaxation options with the addition of a sauna and a hot-cold tub. For those who enjoy a more active lifestyle, the site offers immediate access to numerous trails suitable for hiking, biking or riding ATVs and quads. The trails provide stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys, including several quaint local lakes that will likely be yours and yours alone.

“It’s nice to be surrounded by nature and have the peace and quiet out here—and, of course, privacy,” Goosen says. “It’s not fully booked, where there’s cabin after cabin and people are elbow to elbow, or if you’re on a camping trip and you’re all sitting right next to each other.”

Pets are warmly welcomed, allowing guests to explore the vast outdoors with their furry companions.

It should be noted the site is accessible only by an unmaintained forest service road, so it is recommended that guests use a 4x4 or all-wheel drive vehicle. It is only about a two-and-a-half hour journey from Kelowna or Penticton, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a weekend getaway.

To discover more about this one-of-a-kind glamping experience and to book your stay, visit the listing here.

