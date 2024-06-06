Here is everything to consider when weighing electric versus hybrid vehicles

Photo: Contributed

Electric or hybrid?

It’s a question many are asking these days as they attempt to get away from fuel-powered vehicles and help drive the planet’s journey towards a greener planet.

Electric vehicles, solely powered by batteries, offer a range of benefits for environmentally conscious consumers. They operate on electricity, eliminating tailpipe emissions and thereby reducing the driver’s carbon footprint significantly. Financially, EVs can be cost-effective over time. The initial purchase price is higher than that of traditional vehicles, but the ongoing expenses for electricity are considerably lower than gasoline and routine maintenance costs are minimized since EVs require no oil changes. Additionally, purchasing an EV might make one eligible for governmental rebates, sweetening the deal further.

However, there are several drawbacks to consider with electric vehicles. The most prominent is the higher upfront cost compared to traditional or hybrid cars. EVs also have a limited range; they cannot travel as far on a single charge as hybrids or gasoline vehicles, often requiring lengthy recharge times—up to 12 hours or more—which can be inconvenient, especially on longer trips where charging stations may be sparse. This limitation necessitates careful planning for longer journeys to ensure accessibility to charging infrastructure, which may not always be available.

Photo: Contributed Grand Jeep Cherokee 4xe

Hybrids, meanwhile, offer several advantages such as reduced pollution compared to traditional vehicles since they run on a combination of gas and electricity. They also allow owners to spend less on gas and can travel farther without the worry of running out of power because standard hybrids self-charge their batteries, and both standard and plug-in hybrids include gas engines.

However, there are some drawbacks. Hybrids still emit some pollutants because they use fuel alongside electricity. They typically have a higher initial cost than traditional vehicles, although they save money on fuel in the long run. If you frequently exceed the electric range of your hybrid or lack access to a charging station, you might end up using more fuel than anticipated. Moreover, hybrids are generally built for economy rather than performance, which means they may not accelerate as quickly or perform as well as traditional vehicles.

These pros and cons will help you make a decision on which type you prefer, and Penticton’s Parkers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has excellent options for both.

The spotlight at Parkers is currently on the Fiat (500e) RED BEV, which is slated to arrive in June. As the 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year, it promises not just a reduced carbon footprint but an enhanced driving experience.

Photo: Contributed Fiat (500e) RED BEV interior

“It features a sophisticated electric drive module and a 400-volt, 42 kilowatt-hour battery,” Parkers dealer principal and general manager Jim Tabler says. “The 2024 Fiat boasts 118 horsepower, and 162 pound-feet of torque for extended range and an extraordinary driving experience.”

The Fiat also offers flexible charging solutions, ensuring that drivers can easily adapt to the available infrastructure. For a quick turnaround, a Level 2 Free2Move home charger can replenish the battery from 40% to 100% in less than three hours.

In the hybrid department, Parkers boasts four dependable options if you are looking to make a slower transition to an electric ride. The Grand Cherokee 4xe, Chrysler Pacifica S, Wrangler 4xe and the Dodge Hornet.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe has a battery with a larger capacity, and as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or PHEV, can use zero-emission electric mode for a longer drive than a typical hybrid vehicle before the combustion engine takes over.

“The combo of all electric and gas power lets you travel without worrying about charging your battery,” Tabler says. “And with fuel in the tank, your PHEV will get you to your destination. With regular charging available, the Grand Cherokee 4xe gives you up to 42 kilometres entirely electric.”

The Chrysler Pacifica comes with a 62-litre fuel tank, the Dodge Hornet has a 42-litre fuel tank and offers three modes—hybrid, electric mode and E-save—while the Wrangler 4xe gives you double the power with a two-litre engine and allows you to choose how and when to optimize the hybrid drivetrain.

“Get in touch with your car insurance broker so they can help you compare coverage options and prices before you drive your new eco-friendly ride off the lot,” Tabler says.

More information about Parkers Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed Chrysler Pacifica S

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.