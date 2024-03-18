Exciting changes at Pinnacles FC

Photo: Pinacles FC

With the weather turning to spring, many young people are turning their attention to outdoor activities and sports.

One of the most popular sports for kids in Canada, and in our region, is soccer and the Pinnacles Football Club’s program attracts over 2,500 kids a year throughout the Southern Okanagan to play the sport.

Pinnacles FC, which is part of the Central Okanagan Youth Soccer Association (COYSA), is sanctioned provincially by B.C. Soccer and nationally by Canada Soccer. It recently elected a new president, Garry Brogan.

A resident of Penticton and a fully qualified soccer referee, Brogan is relishing his role and excited at the opportunity to build on past successes.

“Soccer has been the central sporting activity within the Okanagan for decades," he said. " Many people don’t realize that the first soccer club was formed in Penticton over 100yrs ago and since then has been an integral part of the community and region, branching out to become the single largest participatory sport in the Southern Okanagan”.

Pinnacles Football Club was licensed as a “Quality Soccer Provider” under the Canada Soccer Club licensing requirements in 2023. Its coaches, staff and volunteers are sanctioned by B.C. Soccer and Canada Soccer and its qualified soccer trainers all adhere to the various courses and certifications required to help improve the soccer skills of young players.

Darla Roy, league coordinator, said interest in the Pinnacles program has grown since the pandemic, with numbers now comparable to pre-pandemic. Registration is now open for the Pinnacles FC programs, with a deadline to sign up of April 5. If registration is made before the deadline, the program will accept all applicants. Applications received after the deadline will be placed on a waiting list to determine if there is room. For registration and more information go to pinnaclesfc.ca

The Pinnacles program is currently working with community members on an adaptive program to help children of diverse abilities enjoy playing the game. It is also working on an Indigenous program with local First Nations.

This year, Pinnacles FC has expanded its Excelsior program — a competitive district program—that has, up to now, included U11 to U18 players. This season, Pinnacles FC is offering a U10 boys program in the COYSA League. The move will mean more opportunities for younger players to move through the competitive divisions, bring more kids to the sport and help retain players as they get older.

With the majority of the youth recreation players in the U9/10 division, a new U10 Kickstart league offers U9/10 players advanced game play by moving to eight-on-eight play from the four-on-four format currently used in that age group. That allows players at a younger age to prepare for the transition to the larger field game format and enjoy increased training.

The Pinnacles FC program has also added two new Excelsior teams in Summerland. A U11 boys team and a U15 girls team, which gives players the opportunity to play at the district level while training in their hometown. As well, Peachland has joined the Pinnacles family and will now play under the Pinnacles FC Club.

“Our organization has seen many changes over the years and I am committed to building on its rich history and traditions in order to provide quality sports programming for youth throughout the region, saysBrogan. "With our new clubhouse facility on the way, and the FIFA World Cup arriving in North America in 2026, we expect exciting growth and increased interest in soccer in the coming years. This will have a positive impact on the community (particularly the service industry) as we look to expand our reach with tournaments that draw in teams from across the Pacific Northwest (and beyond)”.

For more information about Pinnacles FC, go to pinnaclesfc.ca.