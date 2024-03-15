Wealthy Roots Financial offers these tips to ensure you pick the perfect financial advisor

Photo: Contributed

When choosing a financial advisor, it’s common to prioritize considerations such as fee structures, the advisor’s range of professional designations or anticipated returns on investment.

While these factors undeniably merit attention, a comprehensive evaluation should extend beyond these initial considerations to include a series of critical, albeit less quantifiable, questions aimed at establishing a deeper sense of compatibility and trust with a potential advisor.

If you are getting ready to get serious about your long-term financial plan, Wealthy Roots Financial in Kamloops wants you to think about these six factors as part of your determination process:

Photo: Contributed Shelby Seath

• Gauge your instinctual trust in the advisor. Research suggests an individual can discern trustworthiness within the first 11 seconds of interaction. Trust is foundational, as it underpins the entire advisor-client relationship.

• Consider the advisor’s capability to serve as a guide through the inevitable ups and downs of market dynamics. It’s essential they not only possess a deep understanding of market trends but also have the communicative skills to explain these fluctuations and their implications for your portfolio in a way that resonates with you.

• Assess whether the advisor demonstrates a genuine commitment to your financial success and accountability towards your financial plan. This commitment indicates a readiness to go beyond mere transactional interactions, fostering a relationship where your goals are most important.

• Inquire about the advisor’s proactive approach to portfolio management, particularly their responsiveness to shifting economic conditions. An advisor’s willingness to make timely adjustments to your portfolio is crucial for navigating the complex landscape of financial markets effectively.

• Consider the long-term availability of the advisor, especially through critical life stages such as retirement. This consideration involves evaluating the advisor’s age and potential career longevity to ensure a lasting partnership.

• Explore the advisor’s tenure and dedication to their role as a financial advisor. A track record of sustained commitment to the profession can be a good indicator of their dedication to clients.

Finding a financial planner with whom you can build a long-term working relationship is key. They will be your ally through retirement, offering guidance through market fluctuations and life changes.

The mother-daughter duo of Sandy Vollo and Shelby Seath at Wealthy Roots Financial have the experience, knowledge and compassion to guide you on your retirement path. To set up a meeting with the dynamic financial tandem, visit the Wealthy Roots website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.