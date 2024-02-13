Joint Effort Physiotherapy can help with dizziness and balance issues

Photo: Pixabay

Feeling the urge to get going but grappling with dizziness and balance issues ? Joint Effort Physiotherapy in Kamloops can help.

According to Shreya Patel, the skilled physiotherapist at Joint Effort, their vestibular rehabilitation therapy offers targeted exercises to manage dizziness and balance problems, leading to an improved quality of life.

“Dizziness may signal underlying medical conditions affecting your balance,” says Patel, who, in addition to being a licensed physiotherapist, has advanced training in vestibular rehabilitation and concussion management, with experience in post-surgical and trauma patient care.

Dizziness can also result from workplace injuries, motor vehicle collisions and concussions. Anyone experiencing dizziness and balance issues should be checked by an expert, such as Patel and members of the team at Joint Effort.

Dizziness and balance issues can affect more than just stability. They can lead to muscle fatigue and headaches. Treatment can benefit individuals with vertigo, Ménière’s disease, post-concussion symptoms, benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), labyrinthitis, vestibular neuritis, migraine headaches, as well as those recovering from stroke or traumatic brain injuries and those at risk of falling.

Before beginning vestibular rehabilitation therapy, patients undergo a comprehensive evaluation, including tests to assess the vestibular function of the inner ear. This helps the trained physical therapist tailor the treatment to the patient's needs.

Patel emphasizes that balance and dizziness issues vary from person to person. That's why the healthcare provider customizes rehabilitation with specialized exercises, some of which can be done at home. These exercises may include eye movement control, balance retraining, and stretching and strengthening routines.

The duration of a rehabilitation program depends on each patient’s response to therapy. “Most people typically undergo six to eight weekly sessions,” says Patel, noting that some may require only one or two sessions, while others may need several months of ongoing treatment, including exercises at home.

Studies have demonstrated the benefits of vestibular rehabilitation therapy in reducing the risk of falls, improving balance, reducing dizziness symptoms, stabilizing vision, and enhancing body strength.

Joint Effort provides a comprehensive range of treatments for sports injuries, workplace injuries, post-surgical rehabilitation, and complex musculoskeletal conditions. Their services include physiotherapy, exercise physiology, athletic therapy, and massage therapy.

Their team of highly trained and licensed physiotherapists collaborates with patients to help them resume their lives fully and quickly.

For more information or to book an appointment, contact Joint Effort Physiotherapy at 250-434-5846 or [email protected]. Joint Effort Physiotherapy is located at 113-805 Notre Dame Drive.

