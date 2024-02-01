Start Here Penticton Job Fair perfect for both employers and job seekers

Photo: Contributed

Start Here Penticton Job Fair is always a huge hit with businesses, because its timing is absolutely perfect.

Penticton Home Hardware Building Centre’s Brad Nichol looks forward to the event, because it aligns superbly with his company’s hiring schedule.

“It is scheduled at the perfect time as we are moving into spring, which is always a key recruiting season for us,” Nichol says. “The event is well managed, and there is always a great selection of candidates to meet. We enjoy being able to share our employer brand with a vast group of eager candidates. This job fair is time well spent for employers.”

This year’s Start Here Penticton Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The event, which is free for job seekers, offers a unique opportunity for those seeking employment or career changes to connect with potential employers. Featuring an array of businesses, the job fair is a hub for networking and discovering exciting job opportunities.

The fair also provides an invaluable platform for businesses looking to expand their teams, so companies should register now to secure a booth and tap into the pool of talented candidates. Updated regularly, the list of attending businesses is available for viewing, ensuring attendees stay informed about whom they can expect to meet.

WorkBC South Okanagan will be offering sessions in the lobby throughout the day as well as sponsoring once again the sensory quiet room, which serves as a getaway for those who get overwhelmed by the crowd noise and need a few minutes to relax.

Businesses looking to lock up a booth and tap into the pool of talented candidates need to do so by Feb. 23, which is the deadline to register. The registration process is simple and can be done so on the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce website here.

The Start Here Penticton Job Fair is more than just a job-seeking event; it's a community-building initiative. It plays a pivotal role in shaping the careers of individuals and the growth of businesses. Organizers encourage all interested parties to register and become part of this thriving community event. Whether you're a job seeker looking to elevate your career or a business aiming to find the perfect match for your team, this job fair promises to be an event not to be missed.

To stay up to date on all information related to the job fair, visit the City of Penticton sponsored event page here.

